Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Why Precious Metals Investors Should Follow Discussions On The SILVER Act


2026-06-01 02:10:10
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In March, legislation was tabled in the U.S. House of Representatives seeking to modify the law under which vaults are approved to store precious metals like gold, silver and platinum. A companion bill was later tabled in the Senate this month. The SILVER Act, as the legislation is called, would significantly change the existing system through which these exchange-traded precious metals are stored in the U.S.

It is therefore in your best interest to follow this bill as it makes its way through the relevant committees and gets to the floor for a vote. Companies like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) that focus on silver mine development are certainly keeping tabs on proceedings on...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

MENAFN01062026000224011066ID1111194988



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search