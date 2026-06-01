Why Precious Metals Investors Should Follow Discussions On The SILVER Act

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) In March, legislation was tabled in the U.S. House of Representatives seeking to modify the law under which vaults are approved to store precious metals like gold, silver and platinum. A companion bill was later tabled in the Senate this month. The SILVER Act, as the legislation is called, would significantly change the existing system through which these exchange-traded precious metals are stored in the U.S.

It is therefore in your best interest to follow this bill as it makes its way through the relevant committees and gets to the floor for a vote. Companies like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) that focus on silver mine development are certainly keeping tabs on proceedings on...

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