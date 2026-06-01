Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) Prepares To Begin Gold And Silver Extraction At Dominion Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nicola Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nicola Mining (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) announced it is in the final stages of preparation to commence gold and silver extraction operations at its Dominion Gold Project in British Columbia, with mill feed extraction expected to begin during the first week of July. Material from the high-grade project will be processed at the company's wholly owned Merritt Mill, the only fully permitted milling facility in British Columbia authorized to process gold and silver material from across the province.

In preparation for production, Nicola has completed several key infrastructure and operational initiatives, including installation of a 14-person operational camp, acquisition of mining equipment and hiring of operational crews and contractors. The company also strengthened its reclamation profile with an additional $251,000 payment toward reclamation bonding requirements. Management said Dominion has demonstrated strong mineralization with vein systems open in all directions and grades of up to 113 grams of gold per tonne, while highlighting the project's potential to become a significant source of high-grade mill feed and support future cash flow growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NICM are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.