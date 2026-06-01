Techmediabreaks BOXABL, FG Merger II (NASDAQ: FGMC) Positioned For Growth As Factory-Built Housing Moves Toward Public Markets, Channelchek And Noble Analysts Report

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL, which plans to become a publicly traded company through its proposed business combination with FG Merger II (NASDAQ: FGMC), is applying centralized manufacturing and assembly-line production techniques to residential construction in an effort to address housing affordability and supply challenges. In a June 1 SPACtrac report published by ChannelChek and Noble Capital Markets, analysts Michael Kupinski and Jacob Mutchler highlighted BOXABL's proprietary folding-home technology, growing contract backlog of 271 units and current production capacity of approximately 3,000 units annually, with longer-term automation initiatives targeting up to 5,000 units per year. The analysts noted that the company's factory-built housing model is designed to reduce construction timelines, improve efficiency and lower transportation costs through standardized production and logistics.

The report also cited BOXABL's strong balance sheet, including approximately $22.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2026, with no funded debt. According to the analysts, the proposed merger values BOXABL at approximately $3.5 billion and reflects investor expectations regarding the scalability of its manufacturing platform and its potential to disrupt the broader residential housing market. ChannelChek and Noble concluded that BOXABL's differentiated manufacturing approach, transportation advantages and exposure to a large addressable housing market provide a compelling framework for long-term value creation if management successfully executes its growth strategy.

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About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL'S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes.

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About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMC are available in the company's newsroom at

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