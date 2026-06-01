Ainewsbreaks Apptronik Raises $520 Million To Scale Apollo Humanoid Robots, CNBC Reports

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apptronik, an Austin-based humanoid robotics developer, has raised $520 million at a $5 billion valuation to accelerate commercialization of its Apollo humanoid robots, according to a CNBC report by Lora Kolodny. The funding round, which brings the company's Series A financing to $935 million, was co-led by B Capital and Google and will support expanded operations, increased robot production and new facilities in Texas and California. Apollo robots are currently being tested in factory and warehouse environments with partners including Mercedes-Benz, GXO Logistics and Jabil.

The report notes that Apptronik is competing with a growing field of humanoid robotics companies, including Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Figure, Agility Robotics, 1X and China's Unitree. Apptronik recently partnered with Google DeepMind to integrate Gemini Robotics AI models into Apollo, while investors cited growing demand for humanoid automation and the potential for robots capable of performing a wide range of industrial tasks. CNBC reported that Apptronik currently employs about 300 people and expects significant hiring as it works toward large-scale production.

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About Apptronik

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered robots to support humanity in every facet of life. Our humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans-initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of nearly a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik's extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA's Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin and has 350 employees. Learn more at apptronik.

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