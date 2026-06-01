Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Appoints Don Hilton As Independent Non-Executive Director

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) a defense technology company developing its Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform for drones and autonomous systems, announced the appointment of Don Hilton as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Hilton brings decades of executive, financial, governance and commercial leadership experience, including senior roles with Spotlight Group, Monsanto Australia, Ecogen Energy, Norwich Union Australia, Prudential-Bache Securities and Coopers & Lybrand. The company said his appointment strengthens board independence and adds expertise in finance, governance, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and business growth as SPARC AI advances its development and commercialization efforts.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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