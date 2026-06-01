Miningnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Extends Closing Date For Proposed $35.6 Million U.S. Government Investment

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Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) announced that it has agreed with the U.S. Department of War to extend the targeted closing date for the previously announced proposed $35.6 million strategic equity investment from May 31, 2026, to July 31, 2026, to allow additional time to finalize definitive transaction documentation. The company said key pre-closing milestones have been achieved, including completion of the U.S. government's Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence review, reauthorization of the Defense Production Act and ongoing discussions regarding a framework agreement related to financing and construction of the proposed Ambler Access Project.

The proposed investment is intended to support development of the Arctic Project in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, one of North America's highest-grade undeveloped copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver deposits. Trilogy also highlighted recent progress in the federal permitting process, noting that the Arctic Project was accepted as a FAST-41 Covered Project in May 2026, establishing a formal permitting timetable and advancing the project alongside the proposed government investment.

To view the full press release, visit

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“ UKMP“) in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy Metals. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy Metals' vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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