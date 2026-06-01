Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Advances Natural Hydrogen Strategy As AI Energy Demand Accelerates

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MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) is advancing the commercial evaluation of its Lawson natural hydrogen discovery in Saskatchewan as growing artificial intelligence infrastructure drives unprecedented demand for electricity and clean baseload energy. The company has confirmed the first subsurface natural hydrogen system in North America and is progressing reservoir evaluation, resource modeling and development planning while leveraging its AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform. As data center electricity consumption is projected to rise sharply through 2030, MAX Power is positioning natural hydrogen as a potential scalable, domestically sourced energy solution for next-generation AI and distributed computing infrastructure.

Beyond Lawson, MAX Power is pursuing a basin-scale exploration strategy across Saskatchewan's 475-kilometer Genesis Trend, where it believes repeatable natural hydrogen and helium systems may exist. The company also sees strategic value in the project's helium concentrations, which could support industries tied to semiconductor manufacturing, advanced computing and medical technology. As it advances commercial evaluation, MAX Power joins a group of major technology companies driving AI innovation, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), all of which are investing in new AI capabilities, infrastructure and next-generation technologies.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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