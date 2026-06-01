Majid Al Futtaim Launches EGP 500M Construction Phase For JUNCTION Business Park In West Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Majid Al Futtaim has commenced the first phase of construction works for JUNCTION, its mixed-use business park development in West Cairo, with enabling works valued at approximately EGP 500m.

The initial phase will focus on delivering the infrastructure required for the project, which forms part of a broader investment plan exceeding EGP 20bn. The groundbreaking marks the official start of construction activities for the development, located adjacent to Mall of Egypt.

Spanning approximately 99,000 sqm of built-up area, JUNCTION is being developed as an integrated mixed-use destination that combines office, retail, hospitality, and lifestyle components. The project will comprise eight office buildings offering around 440 office units, with spaces starting from 65 sqm.

The development will also include more than 50 retail and food-and-beverage outlets, in addition to a five-star hotel to be operated by 25hours Hotels by Ennismore. Supporting infrastructure will feature approximately 1,250 parking spaces and seven dedicated drop-off zones.

Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Development, said the project reflects the company's strategy to expand its real estate portfolio in Egypt and introduce integrated developments that combine commercial, retail, and hospitality offerings within a single destination.

He added that JUNCTION has been designed to meet the evolving demand for high-quality, flexible workspaces while capitalising on its strategic location within West Cairo's rapidly expanding commercial and residential districts.

According to El Shamy, the project's proximity to Mall of Egypt provides direct access to a wide range of retail, entertainment, and leisure facilities, enhancing its appeal to businesses, employees, and visitors alike.

The development also benefits from connectivity to major transportation corridors, including Al Wahat Road, the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, and the Ring Road, facilitating access from across Greater Cairo.

In addition, the site is located near several of Cairo's most prominent landmarks, including Sphinx International Airport, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and the Giza Pyramids, further strengthening its strategic positioning.

The launch of construction comes amid continued growth in West Cairo's commercial real estate market, where developers are increasingly focusing on mixed-use projects that integrate office, hospitality, retail, and lifestyle elements to create fully integrated business and leisure destinations.