Egypt Moves To Tighten Oversight Of Food Production Factories

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a high-level meeting Monday to review measures aimed at strengthening oversight and enforcement across food production factories nationwide, as part of broader efforts to enhance food safety and protect public health.

Madbouly reaffirmed that food safety remains a top government priority, stressing the importance of full coordination among relevant ministries and regulatory bodies to intensify inspections and monitoring activities across food manufacturing facilities.

He stated that the state will not tolerate the circulation of any food products that fail to meet approved health and safety standards, adding that strict legal measures will continue to be taken against violators.

According to the Prime Minister, these actions are intended to reinforce Egypt's food safety system and ensure the availability of safe, high-quality products for consumers.

The meeting highlighted the need for rapid response to any violations detected during inspections, with immediate administrative and legal action to be taken against non-compliant facilities.

The government will continue conducting regular field inspections, with penalties ranging from temporary suspension and closure of facilities to license revocation, depending on the severity of violations.

In cases involving serious breaches, responsible parties will be referred to the competent investigative authorities to safeguard public health and deter practices that could compromise food safety standards.

Participants also agreed on the importance of accelerating the completion of relevant legislation aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of food production, distribution, and workforce practices.

The meeting further approved plans to intensify both scheduled and surprise inspections across all food establishments without exception, with a particular focus on high-consumption products popular among children and young people, including sweets and snack foods.

These campaigns will include random sampling from markets and retail outlets across all governorates, with results to be published transparently through the National Food Safety Authority's official platforms.

Penalties will be applied in a graduated manner based on repeat violations, while public awareness efforts will be expanded in cooperation with the National Media Authority to promote healthy dietary habits.

In addition, food manufacturers will be required to clearly display National Food Safety Authority license numbers on product packaging. A strengthened hotline system will also be implemented to receive consumer complaints and reports regarding non-compliant products.

The government stated that these measures are part of a broader strategy to reinforce public health protections and ensure stricter governance across Egypt's food production and distribution sectors.