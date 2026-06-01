2026 BRICS New Connectivity Innovation Forum Held In Xiamen, Outlining A New Blueprint For AI-Empowered Global Digital Cooperation

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On May 26, the 2026 BRICS New Connectivity Innovation Forum concluded successfully at the Xiamen International Conference Centre. Under the core theme of“AI-Driven New Connectivity for a New Future of BRICS Cooperation,” the forum was co-hosted by four major international alliances: the World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA), the International SparkLink Wireless Short-range Communication Alliance (iSLA), the Network Innovation and Development Alliance (NIDA), and the Global Intelligent Internet of Things Consortium (GIIC). It was co-organized by the BRICS New Connectivity Committee and Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Government representatives, communication operators, industry leaders, and technical experts from BRICS nations and partner countries, including China, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Tajikistan, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, gathered to discuss cutting-edge trends in the digital industry, share practical experience in advanced technologies, and explore new horizons for digital cooperation among BRICS countries. The forum further facilitated multi-dimensional collaboration across technology, standards, industry, and markets, building a high-end, professional, and international platform for industrial exchange and resource alignment.

ZHU Gang, Deputy Director-general, Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China, stated in his address that new connectivity technologies are the core foundation of digital infrastructure, and that BRICS countries hold significant potential for cooperation in areas such as digital infrastructure connectivity. He noted that the Centre will focus on three areas: deepening policy coordination, strengthening talent development, and advancing project cooperation, while continuing to work closely with relevant international alliances to support the digital economic upgrading of all participating countries.

MA Yun, Director's Assistant of the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, China, stated that new connectivity technologies are the core foundation of digital infrastructure. He emphasized that the BRICS Innovation Base will work closely with relevant organizations and enterprises to promote the application and project cooperation of emerging technologies across BRICS countries. Through initiatives such as the“Golden Eagle” scholarship programme, the Base aims to bring together young talents with global vision and innovation capacity, contributing global wisdom to digital development.







MA Yun, Director's Assistant of the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, China

The forum officially released the Global WLAN Industry Development Research Report. The report focuses on the global WLAN technology, industry, and intellectual property development landscape, providing in-depth analysis of technological evolution, market competition dynamics, and future trends.







The forum closely followed the theme of integrated development of AI and new connectivity, focused on industry pain points and cutting-edge directions, and built a multi-level, diversified system for exchange and discussion. Multiple Chinese and international speakers shared their latest achievements in the practice and standard development of AI and new connectivity integration.

XIA Yi, General Manager of Home Smart Connectivity Department, China Mobile (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd., China shared innovative practices in AI-driven home intelligence, proposing to fully upgrade the home digital experience through FTTR all-optical networking and AI capabilities, and expressing the intention to deepen cooperation with BRICS countries in the future. WANG Huanxi, Assistant to the General Manager, China Quality Certification Centre Co., Ltd., China (CQC) introduced the progress in building an AI certification matrix, as well as the work related to promoting AI WLAN evaluation grading standards and certification in cooperation with WAA. HU Caiyong, Secretary-General, Global Intelligent Internet of Things Consortium (GIIC), shared the achievements in building a core IoT digital foundation based on the open-source HarmonyOS, and put forward three major cooperation initiatives: mutual standard recognition, joint innovation, and joint talent development. LI Kun, Director of Industrial Development, Network Innovation and Development Alliance (NIDA), elaborated on the trend of next-generation networks evolving toward the characteristics of“four connections and four innovations” in the intelligent era, and noted that several standards have already been adopted by BRICS countries. ZHEN Bin, Director of Standard and Certification, International SparkLink Wireless Short-range Communication Alliance (iSLA), introduced the features of SparkLink technology, including low latency, high reliability, and high concurrency, as well as its application prospects in scenarios such as smart cockpits.

Several international speakers also shared their countries' digital development visions and practical initiatives. Ahmed Salaheldin Mohamed Nour Gaber(Director of Business Development Operations for Global Information Infrastructure, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt), Oki Suryowahono (Head of Strategic Policies Center, Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, Indonesia), Beryll Achieng Semmo (Principal ICT Officer, Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, Kenya), Nazirov Jaloliddin Kamolovich (Deputy Head of Department of International Relation and Investment Attraction, Communication Service, Tajikistan), and Lamin Fatty (Principal Telecom Officer, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, The Gambia) delivered addresses. Their presentations focused respectively on the following themes:“AI-Driven New International Connectivity Co-creating a New Future for BRICS Cooperation,”“AI-Driven NewConnectivity Indonesia's Opportunity for Inclusive and Sovereign Digital Cooperation,”“Bilateral Digital Connectivity,”“AI Strategic Cooperation,” and“AI-Driven New Connectivity, Co-creating a New Future for BRICS Cooperation.” In their remarks, they elaborated on their respective countries' cooperation concepts and initiatives driven by AI and new connectivity technologies, while expressing their willingness to deepen standard coordination, project collaboration, and talent exchange within the BRICS framework.

A special panel session, themed“Empower Innovation through Science & Technology, Build Connected Ecosystems: AI Technological Innovation and Industrial Collaborative Development,” was held. Experts from the China Quality Certification Centre, China Mobile (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd., Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co.,LTD, ZTE Corporation, HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., and a representative from Nigeria's Federal Ministryof Industry, Trade & Investment participated in in-depth discussions. The participants agreed that the deep integration of AI and WLAN is driving the industry from“ubiquitous connectivity” to“intelligent perception,” a process in which BRICS countries have significant potential for synergy. In the future, a multi-stakeholder effort-comprising government guidance, alliance coordination, institutional support, and enterprise leadership-will be essential to jointly promote the high-quality development of the wireless industry among BRICS countries and contribute to global digital inclusion.







Since its establishment in 2024 by the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and WAA, the BRICS New Connectivity Committee has successfully organized multiple international exchange activities, building a comprehensive cooperation network covering governments, industry organizations, operators, equipment manufacturers, standardization bodies, and research institutes. It has continuously advanced the full-chain process of“joint standard development-national adoption-commercial implementation.”

As the secretariat unit of the BRICS New Connectivity Committee, WAA has consistently focused on strategic coordination and practical cooperation in the field of new connectivity technologies among BRICS countries. This forum further amplified the influence of the AI and new connectivity industrial and innovation chains within the BRICS region, laying a solid foundation for coordinated digital economic development among BRICS countries and the construction of a new global digital cooperation landscape.