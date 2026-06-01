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Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Head Of China's National Energy Administration


2026-06-01 02:06:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met Monday with Administrator of the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China, Wang Hongzhi during the meeting, which was held virtually, dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and China and means to enhance them.

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Gulf Times

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