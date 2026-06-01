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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Swiss Foreign Minister


2026-06-01 02:06:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a telephone call from the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis.

The conversation addressed advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as Pakistan-led mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition, they spoke about coordinating efforts to back mediation aimed at de-escalation, thereby helping reinforce security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of all parties responding constructively to the ongoing mediation efforts to address the root causes of the crisis through diplomacy and lead to sustainable peace.

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Gulf Times

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