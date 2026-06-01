How I Got Here: Ranjith Roy

MENAFN - 3BL) In the #HowIGotHere series, you'll read about the career paths of some of the world-renowned leaders at Yum! Brands. Learn more about Ranjith Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Yum! Brands.

Education

St. Joseph's College

(High School)

Coonoor, India

(1995 – 1997)

PSG College of Technology

(Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering)

Coimbatore, India

(1997 – 2002)

Indian Institute of Management (MBA)

Ahmedabad, India

(2003 – 2005)

If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I didn't know, but I knew what I didn't want to be. My parents built a successful small business, and while I deeply admired that, I knew I would be miserable in it. That subconsciously pushed me toward a lifelong pursuit of learning, growth and building my own career - just like they did in their own way.

WORK

First Job

In college, I was as a door-to-door sales rep for Yellow Pages ads. I remember being amazed on my first day that I could earn enough in a day to afford a Pizza Hut pizza (Rs. 100 back then).

i-Flex solutions (now part of Oracle), Bengalaru, India

2002-2003: IT Consultant

Goldman Sachs, New York City, New York, United States

2005-2021: Investment Banking, Research & Multi-Strategy Investing

Goldbelly, New York City, New York, United States

2021-2024: Chief Financial Officer of a high-growth e-commerce startup

Yum! Brands, Plano, Texas, United States

2024-2025: Chief Strategy Officer & Treasurer

2025-present: Chief Financial Officer

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?

I've been shaped by strong working women, especially my mom growing up and my wife today. They keep me grounded, offer great advice and model how to balance career, home and life.

What part of your career journey was unexpected?

There's no finish line. Change is constant. Every win or setback is followed by a bigger, more exciting challenge. My younger self didn't expect that.

What is a piece of advice that you have found valuable?

Big ambitions are achieved by ordinary people like you and me doing simple things consistently well. Getting simple things right 50% of the time is easy, 90% is hard and 98%+ is incredibly difficult. I believe in the challenge and the power of consistency, and I've made it the foundation of my recognition: the“Brick by Brick” Award.

What makes you happy?

Balance. On a good day, I start work early, make it home for dinner and bedtime with my daughter, and maybe fit in some exercise. Most importantly, I want the people in my life, at home and at work, to feel valued and cared for.

How do you disconnect from work and recharge during your free time?

DIY projects: assembling furniture, wiring electronics or building backyard setups. My wife gives me high marks for project enthusiasm and low marks for project aesthetics.

What Motivates You?

The culture at Yum!: strong talent, high integrity, ambition and energy. We have all the ingredients to achieve great things, and being part of that is deeply motivating.