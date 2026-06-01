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Complimentary Webinar - Beyond The Basics: Elevating Your Approach To CSRD Metrics

Complimentary Webinar - Beyond The Basics: Elevating Your Approach To CSRD Metrics


2026-06-01 02:05:34
(MENAFN- 3BL) Beyond the Basics: Elevating Your Approach to CSRD Metrics

Tuesday June 23, 2026

11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET

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CSRD assurance requirements are approaching, and organizations are advancing their readiness for external audit and assurance. In our previous webinar 'Preparing for CSRD Mandatory Assurance: What Companies Need to Do Now ', we outlined the foundational elements relevant to CSRD audit preparedness.

This session will focus on key CSRD metrics from an assurance perspective, highlighting common reporting challenges and areas where deficiencies are frequently identified during audits. We will also examine typical issues related to supporting documentation and disclosures, including the nature and extent of evidence expected to support reported information across selected metrics.

This webinar is intended to provide an audit-focused perspective on complex metrics and disclosures, with emphasis on factors that may impact the completeness, accuracy, and auditability of reported information.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

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