Kuwait's Foreign Minister Discusses Regional Developments With IAEA Director General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah met on Monday, June 1, 2026, with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, currently visiting Kuwait.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and discussed the latest developments in the region.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister commended the IAEA's professional and technical role in supporting efforts to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and enhance standards of nuclear safety and security.