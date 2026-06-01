Match Schedule Revealed For FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Group Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The match schedule has been revealed for the group stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

The tournament will take place from November 19 to December 13, with the finest youth international teams on the planet set to compete for global glory.

The inaugural 48-team edition of the event was held in Qatar last year and proved a huge success, with packed-out crowds savouring the chance to watch exceptional young talents showcase their skills on the world stage.

More thrills are in store at this year's event, with a host of eye-catching match-ups set in the U-17 World Cup draw.

A vibrant and colourful atmosphere can be expected when host nation Qatar takes on Egypt in Group A.

Spain and Morocco will face off in a tantalising Group H clash, while there will be a showdown between the reigning U-17 South American and Asian champions when Colombia and Japan go head-to-head in Group L.

The tournament will again be held at the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone complex, with eight matches per day during the group stage and the Round of 32 phase.

From Saturday to Wednesday, the action will begin at 15:30 local time, with the last kick-off at 18:30.

On Thursdays and Fridays, the action will begin at 16:00, with the last kick-off at 19:00.

The final will be staged at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 13 at 19:00 local time.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the spectacular arena, which hosted eight matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as well as the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 final.

Ticket information will be announced in due course.