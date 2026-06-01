Ministry Temporarily Closes Three Food Establishments For Health Violations In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Municipality has ordered the temporary closure of three food establishments for violating food safety regulations on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The closures were imposed following inspection campaigns conducted by municipal health control teams.

The affected establishments are Cafeteria Al Naimi, which was ordered closed for three days, Paris Hypermarket Butchery, which received a 45-day partial closure, and Shy Express Restaurant, which was ordered closed for 15 days.

According to the ministry's decisions, the violations included the preparation and handling of food under conditions that do not meet public health requirements and the failure to comply with food safety regulations stipulated under Qatar's food control laws.