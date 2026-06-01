American Banker Reveals New Honorees For The Most Innovative People In Finance And Innovation Of The Year
Inaugural ranking honors 50 leaders, alongside 10 teams recognized for Innovation of the Year, driving measurable innovation across banking and financial services
American Banker today announced the inaugural honorees for The Most Innovative People in Finance, a program recognizing executives and industry leaders driving transformation across banking, payments, technology, customer experience, AI, and digital financial services.
The inaugural list honors 50 executives delivering impact through strategy, technology, and execution. From scaling AI across enterprise operations to modernizing core infrastructure and redefining customer experiences, these honorees represent the forefront of digital transformation across financial services.
The Most Innovative People in Finance
The inaugural ranking of The Most Innovative People in Finance
The ranking methodology is based on quantitative and qualitative factors encompassing leadership, investment in technology innovation, and number, size and impact of digital transformation initiatives over a single year (2025) and three-year time horizon, including internal cost efficiency gains and/or new revenue generation, and, where applicable, impact on the industry. Their work reflects the bold thinking and strategic leadership driving the next era of digital transformation across banking and financial services. (Eligible executives had to work for institutions with a bank charter or license and be based in the U.S. or Western Europe.)
Leading this year's list:
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#1: Jeff Sinnott, CEO, Vantage Bank
#2: Caitlin Long, CEO, Custodia Bank
#3: Marco Argenti, CIO, Goldman Sachs
#4: Maksims Volkovs, SVP and Chief AI Scientist, TD Bank
#5: Nathan McCauley, CEO, Anchorage Digital
Innovation of the Year Honorees
American Banker has also announced the 2026 Innovation of the Year honorees, spotlighting groundbreaking initiatives redefining the future of digital banking.
In its second year, these new projects, initiatives and products represent the industry's most forward-thinking work in action-across 10 categories of innovation- that are delivering measurable impact, accelerating transformation, and pushing the boundaries of what financial institutions can achieve.
The 2026 honorees and their solutions by category are:
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Customer Experience: Ally Financial, in conjunction with its partner LangChain, is recognized for Personas
Digital and Mobile-First Banking: Bank of America is recognized for CashPro Capital Markets Insights
Embedded Finance: Fifth Third Bank is recognized for Newline by Fifth Third
On-Chain Finance: HSBC is recognized for Next Gen Treasury
Payments: Huntington Bank, in conjunction with its partner Payabli, is recognized for Payments Connect
Regulation, Compliance + Risk Management: Morgan Stanley, in conjunction with its partners Refinitiv, Bloomberg, MorningStar, Hazelcast and Snowflake, is recognized for the XBU platform
Fintech: Synchrony is recognized for PRISM
Artificial Intelligence + Data Analytics: TD Bank is recognized for AI Prism
Banking-as-a-Service: U.S. Bank, in conjunction with its partner Edward Jones, is recognized for Bank-in-a-Box
Cybersecurity and Fraud: Wells Fargo is recognized for Vantage
On the evening of June 16, one standout initiative will ultimately be announced as the overall Innovation of the Year, setting a new benchmark for impact and execution across the industry.
Learn more about the honorees and DIGITAL BANKING
To dive deeper into the people, companies and projects included in the rankings, or to attend the Digital Banking Conference, learn more at the links below.
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DIGITAL BANKING
Most Innovative People in Finance 2026
Innovation of the Year Nominees 2026
About DIGITAL BANKING
DIGITAL BANKING, hosted by American Banker, convenes the executives, technologists, fintech leaders, and operators redefining how banking is built, delivered, secured and experienced. Taking place June 15–17, 2026, in Orlando, the event will explore the technologies, strategies, and operational shifts transforming financial services - from AI and digital transformation to payments innovation, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data strategy, and the future of financial infrastructure.
Built for decision-makers driving real change across the industry, DIGITAL BANKING centers on practical insights, peer-led conversations, and the operational realities of modernizing banking at scale.
About American Banker
American Banker is the trusted source that senior executives focused on financial markets rely on to lead through change. Through independent journalism, expert analysis, proprietary research, and benchmarking, American Banker delivers the insight financial leaders need to navigate critical opportunities and risks - AI and technology innovation, policy and regulation, M&A, and risk and resilience. American Banker connects a financial services community of more than 950,000 professionals both in person and online. Learn more at americanbanker.Contact
CMO
Whitney Mitchell
Arizent
[email protected]
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