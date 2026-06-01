United States Mint Kicks Off Sales For 2026 FIFA World Cuptm Commemorative Coins June 4
|PRODUCT CODE
|PRODUCT OPTION
|INTRO PRICE
|REGULAR PRICE
|ORDER LIMIT
|26CA
|Proof Five-Dollar Gold Coin
|Per Pricing Grid less $5
|Per Pricing Grid
|1
|26CB
|Uncirculated Five-Dollar Gold Coin
|Per Pricing Grid less $5
|Per Pricing Grid
|1
|26CC
|Proof $1 Silver Coin
|$ 174.00
|$ 179.00
|N/A
|26CD
|Uncirculated $1 Silver Coin
|$ 169.00
|$ 174.00
|N/A
|26CE
|Proof Half Dollar Coin
|$ 64.00
|$ 69.00
|N/A
|26CF
|Uncirculated Half Dollar Coin
|$ 61.00
|$ 66.00
|N/A
|26CG
|Three-Coin Proof Set
|N/A
|Per Pricing Grid
|1
Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table. Introductory sales prices are in effect until July 6, 2026, at 3:00 pm EDT, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limit of one for each gold option and three-coin set are in effect for the first 24 hours.
Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold are authorized to be paid to FWC2026 US, Inc.; however, FIFA has pledged 100% of surcharges to military family youth soccer initiatives, channeling collector dollars directly to service members' children.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
Additional Resources
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