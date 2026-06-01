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SEVEN HILL FARRER & BURRILL PARTNERS NAMED TO LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE's“BEST OF LEGAL” LIST


2026-06-01 02:01:18
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is proud to announce that seven of the firm's attorneys are featured in Los Angeles Magazine's inaugural“Best of Legal” list. The publication highlights the premier legal minds and top-performing lawyers operating across Southern California across multiple core practice areas.

“This honor highlights the exceptional talent that defines our entire team,” said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis.“I am incredibly proud of our attorneys for their relentless hard work and unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier results for our clients.”

Hill Farrer's 2026“Best of Legal” honorees are:
.Kevin Brogan – Eminent Domain, Real Estate
.Julia Birkel – Trusts and Estates
.Robert Eroen – Tax, Trusts, and Estates
.John Byrne – Tax, Trusts, and Estates
.Christopher Dargan – Real Estate
.William Steckbauer – Real Estate, Litigation
.Brian Weinhart – Business, Real Estate

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EIN Presswire

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