Efforts On To Place Andamans On Global Diving Map

MENAFN - IANS) Sri Vijaya Puram, June 1 (IANS) The Andaman and Nicobar Administration is making concerted efforts to develop the archipelago into a global scuba diving destination.

With this objective, a presentation was made before Admiral D.K. Joshi (Retd), Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on exploring new dive sites and underwater attractions across the islands.

“There were discussions on the development of artificial reefs, shipwreck dives and marine-themed installations at different locations such as North Bay, Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, Long Island and Aves Island. This will boost sustainable tourism, conservation of natural reefs and restoration of coral reefs, while positioning the Andaman and Nicobar Islands prominently on the global diving map,” an official said.

Apart from administrative officials, representatives of local diving institutes were also present at the meeting.

Crystal-clear turquoise waters, healthy coral reefs, diverse marine life and shipwrecks make the Andamans a dream destination for scuba diving enthusiasts.

The diving institutes on the islands offer everything from relaxed reef dives to dramatic volcanic-wall dives. Divers can encounter manta rays, reef sharks, turtles and schools of colourful fish.

The best part is that people need not be expert divers to experience underwater life in the Andamans. Even first-time divers can venture underwater under the guidance of experts after basic training.

“Elephant Beach and The Wall at Havelock, the coral gardens of Neil Island and the remote underwater volcano at Barren Island are among the most sought-after diving destinations. With excellent visibility, warm waters and rich biodiversity, the Andamans are a unique and rewarding destination for divers looking to explore a less-travelled part of the world,” another official said.

He said there was no reason for people in the country to travel abroad for a scuba diving experience.

Instead, efforts were being made to attract more foreign tourists to the archipelago to boost the local economy.

“Better infrastructure is being planned to suit all budgets. A lot of work is underway and more is in the planning stage,” he added.