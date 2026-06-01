Assam's Nalbari Incident: BJP MLA Visits Injured Girl In Hospital, Vows Action Against 'Love Jihad'

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 1 (IANS) Assam BJP MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday said the state government would take a tough stand against incidents related to“love jihad”, while asserting that police are investigating whether more people were involved in the recent attack on two girls in the Nalbari district.

The case stems from an incident which took place on Saturday night near Gangapur under Mukalmua police station limits in the Nalbari district, claiming the life of 19-year-old girl Madhurjya Barman and leaving another 18-year-old girl, identified as Mridumudra Deka, critically injured.

The prime accused, Roz Ali, in the sensational attack case succumbed to his injuries during a police encounter in the Mukalmua area while attempting to flee to evade arrest on Monday, officials said.

The critically injured girl, Mridumudra Deka, admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), is undergoing treatment here.

Police said the victims were travelling on a scooter when they were allegedly attacked by Roz Ali and another accused, Ashik Ali. Following the incident, an intensive search operation was launched across the district to trace the accused persons.

Speaking to reporters at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after visiting the injured girl, Jaynta Mallabaruah said her condition had improved compared to earlier, though she remains in a critical state due to severe injuries.

“I came here personally to see the condition of the girl. She has improved considerably compared to before. However, because of excessive blood loss, her haemoglobin level has dropped, and blood is being arranged for her treatment,” Mallabaruah said.

He added that the victim sustained serious injuries on her head, chest and neck after being attacked with a sharp weapon.“The incident is extremely painful and also very disturbing for all of us. Such an incident had not occurred in Nalbari district earlier, and this has created concern and fear among the people,” the MLA said.

Mallabaruah praised the Assam Police for taking swift action in the case and said the main accused was neutralised in police firing after allegedly attempting to attack police personnel with a weapon.“I would like to thank the Nalbari Police. The main accused tried to attack the police, and he was neutralised in police firing,” he said.

The MLA, however, said the police are probing whether other persons were indirectly involved in the incident.“One person carried out the attack, that is clear. But the police are also examining whether anybody helped him or was involved from behind the scenes,” he added.

Referring to“love jihad”, Mallabaruah said such incidents were increasing gradually, and the Assam government would continue taking strict measures.“We have already brought the Uniform Civil Code and taken strong actions. The government will be extremely strict in such matters,” he said.

The legislator further assured that the state government would bear all medical expenses of the victim and provide every possible assistance to the family.