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Veeam's Securiti AI Named A Leader And Fast Mover In Gigaom's 2026 DSPM Radar With Top Scores Among Evaluated Vendors
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) GigaOm's 2026 DSPM report recognized Securiti AI as a Leader for the third consecutive year, supported by Data Command Graph visibility, automated remediation, and broad hybrid-environment coverage.
DUBAI, UAE - June, 2026: Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced that Veeam's Securiti AI has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year and the highest-scoring vendor in this year's report across Key Features, Emerging Features, and Business Criteria. GigaOm evaluated 25 DSPM vendors-up from 14 in the prior edition-exploring the growing challenge of understanding organizational data, including shadow data repositories (cloud data stores created outside normal controls and later abandoned) and the added data risk introduced by AI assistants and custom-built models. Across that expanded field, Veeam's Securiti AI posted the highest scores in the report on every scoring axis: 4.8 out of 5 on Key Features, 4.7 on Emerging Features, and 4.8 on Business Criteria. In its assessment, GigaOm highlighted several areas where Veeam's Securiti AI demonstrated strengths, including:
DUBAI, UAE - June, 2026: Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced that Veeam's Securiti AI has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year and the highest-scoring vendor in this year's report across Key Features, Emerging Features, and Business Criteria. GigaOm evaluated 25 DSPM vendors-up from 14 in the prior edition-exploring the growing challenge of understanding organizational data, including shadow data repositories (cloud data stores created outside normal controls and later abandoned) and the added data risk introduced by AI assistants and custom-built models. Across that expanded field, Veeam's Securiti AI posted the highest scores in the report on every scoring axis: 4.8 out of 5 on Key Features, 4.7 on Emerging Features, and 4.8 on Business Criteria. In its assessment, GigaOm highlighted several areas where Veeam's Securiti AI demonstrated strengths, including:
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Data lineage: providing visibility into how data flows and transforms across systems, with lineage captured across both structured and unstructured environments.
Incident response and impact analytics: helping assess data exposure in a breach, including potentially affected downstream systems.
On-premises repository support: providing coverage across on-premises file shares, enterprise content systems, and databases, with feature parity to cloud environments.
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