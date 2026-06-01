QUADIENT SA: Availability And Consultation Of The Information Relating To The Ordinary Annual And Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 18 June 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability and consultation of the information relating to
the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting
to be held on 18 June 2026
Paris, 1 June 2026
The Convening Notice, setting out the agenda and containing useful information about the arrangements for holding and attending said meeting, has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 63 (BALO) on 1 June 2026.
The prior notice of the Annual General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the BALO on 11 May 2026. The Universal Registration Document of Quadient was filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on 7 May 2026.
The information and documents regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found on the Company's website .
All shareholders have the right to consult the documents required by the applicable laws and regulations at the registered office of the Company.
The Annual General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company' website at the following address: .
For more information, please contact:
| Laura Paxton, Quadient
+33 (0)6 07 30 33 86
...
...
Or visit our website:
Attachment
01-06-2026 - AGM - Availability of the information - Quadient
MENAFN01062026004107003653ID1111194892
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