Still Tired After Sleep? 7 Reasons Your Full Night's Rest Isn't Working For You Anymore
Drinking too much caffeine can seriously disrupt your sleep cycle. You should definitely avoid drinks like coffee and tea right before you plan to go to bed.
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A lack of important nutrients like iron, magnesium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 can cause chronic fatigue. This constant tiredness, in turn, makes it harder to get good quality sleep.
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