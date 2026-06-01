Still Tired After Sleep? 7 Reasons Your Full Night's Rest Isn't Working For You Anymore

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ever wondered why you feel so tired even after sleeping for hours? The thing is, just sleeping isn't enough. You need good, quality sleep to really beat the fatigue. Here are a few things you should definitely pay attention to.Waking up often during the night can really mess with your sleep. This is a major reason you might feel extra tired in the morning. It's best to figure out why you're waking up and try to avoid it.When you are stressed out, your body stays on high alert all the time. This constant state of alertness really affects your sleep, making it difficult to get proper rest.

Drinking too much caffeine can seriously disrupt your sleep cycle. You should definitely avoid drinks like coffee and tea right before you plan to go to bed.

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Eating late at night or having irregular meal times can cause your blood sugar to spike and drop. These fluctuations can stop you from getting a good, uninterrupted night's sleep.

A lack of important nutrients like iron, magnesium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 can cause chronic fatigue. This constant tiredness, in turn, makes it harder to get good quality sleep.

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