Princess Dana Firas Opens Exhibition Highlighting Women Protecting Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- HH Princess Dana Firas, President of Petra National Trust (PNT), the National Association for the Preservation of Petra, and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, on Monday inaugurated the "Portraits of Women – Beyond Stones" exhibition at the Cultural Hub Bayt Yaish in Jabal Al-Weibdeh.

The exhibition, organized by the PNT in partnership with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) and the UNESCO Jordan Office, highlights the stories of 10 women from Jordan and the region. These women work on the front lines of cultural heritage protection through professional efforts, community initiatives, and volunteer work to safeguard tangible and intangible heritage.

Speaking at the opening, Princess Dana emphasized that cultural heritage protection extends beyond preserving archaeological monuments to safeguarding living communities, stories, and traditions that shape collective identity and memory.

She noted the importance of linking heritage to climate change resilience, social cohesion, and local community support, highlighting the pivotal role women heritage professionals and community leaders play in protecting this human legacy.

The event featured a panel discussion on the role of women in safeguarding cultural heritage and strengthening its presence in local communities. Six of the women featured in the exhibition participated, representing diverse fields including archaeology, scientific research, oral and natural heritage, and community development.

Sandra Bialystok, director of communications and partnerships at ALIPH and curator of the exhibition, said protecting cultural heritage threatened by conflict, crises, and climate change requires a localized and sustainable approach, adding that women often form the backbone of these efforts.

Noha Bawazir, UNESCO representative to Jordan and director of the UNESCO Jordan Office, said empowering women as leaders in the cultural heritage sector is essential for achieving sustainable development. She stressed the importance of building effective partnerships between governments, civil society, and international institutions while keeping local expertise at the core of heritage protection.

The exhibition is organized within the framework of the 2026 Heritage Award, which expanded this year to include Jordan, Palestine, and Syria, aiming to highlight pioneering initiatives in cultural heritage preservation and enhance regional cooperation.

The exhibition will remain open to the public throughout June in the gardens of the Cultural Hub Bayt Yaish.

//Petra// AF