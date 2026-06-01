Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the Pakistani mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to resolve the crisis, stressing the importance of all parties responding positively to these initiatives in a manner that contributes to achieving lasting peace and the desired stability in the region.

His Excellency also emphasized that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle that cannot be compromised, warning that closing or using the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure tool would only deepen the crisis and endanger the vital interests of states in the region.