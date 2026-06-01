Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's Parents Move HC Against KMC Notice

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee's father, Amit Banerjee, and mother Lata Banerjee have approached the Calcutta High Court claiming that the house at 29-C, Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata was built legally.

The Banerjee couple has filed a case seeking the dismissal of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) notice. According to them, the civic body issued a notice regarding illegal construction on a legally built house. The case is likely to be heard in the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court next Wednesday.

Recently, notices were sent to multiple addresses of Abhishek Banerjee by KMC. On Saturday, Abhishek faced the media from his house on Kalighat Road.

Speaking on the notice regarding the demolition of an illegal part of the house, he said the municipality should clarify the deviation.

He added,“Ask the municipality. Those who gave the notice... those who are selectively leaking these to the media. The notice reads, 'Enclosed, please file a brief of deviation. In which part is my deviation? What is the brief? Where is its attachment? They did not give that! I will also file a case about this. I have the right. I will approach the judiciary. I have given a written reply to them.” After that, Abhishek's parents went to the court.

Meanwhile, about a week ago, Abhishek's firm, Leaps and Bounds, requested a 10-day extension from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). A letter to this effect was submitted to the Corporation's Building Department. In that letter, the firm stated its readiness to provide all information regarding the properties the KMC had sought from them; however, it requested some time to do so. They assured the Corporation that, once given adequate time, they would hand over all the requisite details.

Notably, the Corporation recently issued multiple notices to Abhishek's firm. This action was primarily initiated regarding properties registered in his name and in the name of his firm, located along Kalighat Road and Harish Mukherjee Road in Kolkata.

According to municipal sources, notices were issued under Section 401 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, directing the submission of approved building plans, construction-related documents, and permits for any additional construction pertaining to the properties in question. Allegations suggest that an investigation is currently underway to determine whether, in certain instances, construction has been carried out in deviation from the approved building plans.

While initial reports focused on notices issued regarding two specific properties, various media outlets subsequently claimed that notices had, in fact, been issued concerning a total of 17 properties.

It was further alleged that this list includes certain properties registered in the names of Abhishek's relatives. However, Abhishek responded by stating,“Let them specifically identify which portion of the building is deemed illegal; only then will I provide a response.”