K'taka Cyber Command Cracks Down On 8,750 Illegal Betting Platforms

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) The Karnataka State Cyber Command, in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has carried out one of the largest anti-online betting operations in the country, targeting a vast network of illegal betting websites, mobile applications, and fraudulent betting URLs.

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka State Cyber Command on Monday, the operation resulted in action against nearly 8,750 betting-related digital platforms, including websites, mobile apps, mirror domains, sub-domains, and cloned URLs allegedly used to facilitate illegal online betting activities.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, specialised cyber teams conducted a coordinated online investigation and identified organised groups operating illegal cricket betting platforms. The investigation revealed that the operators were using multiple mirror domains and cloned websites to evade detection and continue their activities.

Based on the findings, a case was registered under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, along with Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is currently underway.

The Cyber Command stated that thousands of citizens across the country had allegedly suffered significant financial losses, data breaches, mental harassment, and debt-related distress as a result of these illegal betting networks. Authorities noted that many vulnerable individuals had reportedly lost their life savings through credit-based betting systems operated by the syndicates.

Officials said the large-scale crackdown had disrupted a substantial portion of the illegal online betting ecosystem and helped prevent further financial losses to the public.

The investigation has now entered an advanced stage, with cyber experts focusing on financial tracking of funds invested through the betting platforms and identifying the individuals and groups responsible for operating the networks.

Authorities are also pursuing further legal action under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Director General of Police, Cyber Command, Pronab Mohanty, said the Karnataka State Cyber Command remains committed to protecting citizens from cyber-enabled crimes and ensuring a safe digital environment.

He also expressed appreciation to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the cyber teams involved in the operation for their support and efforts in executing the large-scale crackdown.