Capital Redesigns Mobile App Platform And Brand Around A Single Principle: Better Decisions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Updated mobile app, visual system, and navigation - available globally on iOS and Android from May 2026 - place decision quality at the centre of every design choice-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="Logo" src="#" alt="Logo" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

LONDON, UK - June, 2026 - Capital, the online trading platform operating across multiple jurisdictions, has introduced an updated app platform design and brand identity built around a single commitment: helping clients strive towards better decisions. The updated app is available globally across iOS and Android from May 2026.

This redesign reflects Capital's ongoing commitment, shaped by research and direct client feedback: to build a platform for better decisions. That research made clear that clients wanted more context, less noise, and interfaces that support considered engagement rather than immediate action. Every design and product change is oriented around the same question: does this help clients understand their situation more clearly before they act? Where the answer is no, the element does not belong on the platform.

Three new features anchor the updated mobile app redesign:

AI assistant: search markets, platform features, and FAQs without breaking focus. Relevant information surfaces at the point it is needed.

Trading analytics: a real-time view of clients' own trading patterns, enabling them to review performance before making their next move.

Refined navigation: a single, personalised home screen consolidates key information - positions, market conditions, watchlists - removing the need to switch between multiple views.

Commenting on the updated platform design, Sasha Gubochkin, Chief Product Officer, Capital, said:

“Well-designed interfaces reduce the cognitive load on clients under pressure. The updated platform is structured to present information clearly, support deliberate engagement, and reduce unnecessary urgency. Every change was tested against one question: does this help the client understand their situation more accurately before they decide?”

The redesign also introduces a simplified visual system built around three core colours - Midnight, Light, and Gold - designed to keep focus on data rather than interface. Typography is structured for readability; layouts are organised to reduce visual load.

Adding on the visual approach, Gubochkin said:

“The visual system is intentionally restrained. The colour palette is designed to recede, not compete with the information clients are trying to interpret. The Lens - the dot in capital - is applied consistently as a framing device, a visual shorthand for the platform's purpose: to bring relevant information into focus.”

In parallel, interface components have been reviewed to improve how information is organised across portfolio view, market data, and watchlists. The intention is to make relevant information easier to interpret.

Together, these changes reflect Capital's broader focus on decision quality. The platform is designed as an environment where clients are provided with context, structured information, and tools intended to support deliberate decisions rather than immediate action.

About Capital:

Capital is a global, regulated financial company established in 2016. It operates a technology-led platform providing access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company's operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company's focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

Capital maintains operational offices in major financial and business centres, including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Milan, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, Nairobi, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the0 Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), under license number 20200000176. CC Kenya Securities Limited trading as Capital is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya under license number 244.

DISCLAIMER:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Depending on the company, between 62-81.31% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital Group. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Crypto Derivatives are not available to Retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd. Spread bets are available only to UK clients.

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Capital Com (UK) Limited (“CCUK”) is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 10506220. CCUK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), under registration number 793714. Capital Com Group Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number ΗΕ 446198 and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (License Number 463/25). Capital Com SV Investments Limited (“CCSV”) is registered in Cyprus with company registration number 354252. CCSV is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a limited liability company (company number 209236B) registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry on Securities Business by the Securities by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“SCB”) with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), under licence number 20200000176.

Capital is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

To the extent permitted by law, in no event shall Capital (or any affiliate or employee) have any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information provided. Any person acting on the information does so entirely at their own risk.

Any information which could be construed as“investment research” has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.