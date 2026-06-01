When Museums Become Bridges That Connect Cultures

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) International Museum Day Sparks Dialogue at Ajman University and Explores the Power of Cultural Connection-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="Ludo CCPR" src="#" alt="Ludo CCPR" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE: UAE-based immersive exhibition pioneers, MTE Studios brought global cultural dialogue into focus during a thought-provoking International Museum Day 2026 session at Ajman University, where founder Ludo Verheyen explored the timely theme of“Museums Uniting a Divided World.” Known internationally for creating large-scale educational and cultural experiences, MTE Studios continues to position the UAE as an emerging hub for globally relevant storytelling, immersive learning and cross-cultural engagement.

Through compelling global examples including the African Museum in Tervuren, the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, and MTE Studios' own globally recognised Sultans of Science travelling exhibition, Ludo highlighted how museums are evolving beyond spaces that simply display objects. Instead, they are becoming places of dialogue, reflection, understanding and human connection.

One of the strongest messages from the session was how exhibitions can create bridges between cultures in ways politics often cannot. Drawing from the international success of Sultans of Science, Ludo spoke about reclaiming shared intellectual ancestry, challenging historical silence, and using storytelling to inspire curiosity instead of division.

Hosted in collaboration with ICOM UAE, the event brought together students, creatives and cultural thinkers for meaningful conversations around the role museums play in shaping empathy, preserving memory and building a more connected future.

With offices in Dubai and Cape Town, MTE Studios has delivered landmark projects across multiple continents. Its notable portfolio includes the award-winning Science Museum at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, Ajman Fort Museum, Masfoot Museum, Dubai Transport Museum and helped revitalize the Al-Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, preserving its cultural heritage while integrating modern elements. among other acclaimed cultural and educational experiences.

About MTE Studios:

Founded in 1997, MTE Studios is a multidisciplinary consultancy specialising in Lifescape Architecture and interactive experiences. Headquartered in Dubai and Cape Town, the company delivers holistic services from concept to completion for experience centres, museums, science centres, exhibitions, retail, and leisure environments.

With over 25 years of expertise, MTE Studios has become synonymous with the creation of immersive, story-driven destinations that blend education, culture, and technology. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing research, strategic planning, concept and architectural design, interactive technology integration, art direction, fabrication, project management, and operational consultancy. This holistic approach ensures that every project, from initial vision to visitor experience is delivered with precision, creativity, and long-term sustainability.