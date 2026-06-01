The PPP Opportunity: Why The UAE's Infrastructure Moment Is Now

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Misbah Uddin, Managing Director, Infrastructure & Capital Projects, commented:“The UAE is one of the most mature PPP markets and it is strategically positioned to do more. Regulatory frameworks are in place, appetite exists on both sides and the pipeline is strong. The biggest challenge is ensuring deal flow and streamlining processes. Well-structured tenders and streamlined processes are essential to maintaining investor appetite. Getting risk allocation right between parties is the foundation of every successful PPP.”

On the capital markets backdrop, Kurt Davis, Managing Director for Debt Advisory, spoke to the state of private credit across the Gulf:

“There is a moment of recalibration in Gulf private credit, but the appetite and the capital are both still strong. The GCC is underpinned by sovereign-backed investment programmes, robust balance sheets and a visible pipeline of financing needs across infrastructure, energy transition and growth sectors. The question is how quickly capital moves back in once market conviction catches up with the region's underlying foundation.”

Abdalla ElEbiary, Managing Director for Sovereign Advisory Services, pointed to the structural resilience underpinning the UAE's continued growth:

“The UAE economy has demonstrated immense resilience in addressing global challenges, with growth expected to remain healthy in the coming years. The focus is no longer limited to traditional infrastructure. It has shifted towards digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data centers and sustainability. The rapid progress we have seen over the past five years will continue.”

The strong narrative that emerges from the Summit is of a region whose ambitions remain firmly intact, even as global headwinds demand greater precision in execution. Whether the challenge is structuring a PPP that delivers genuine value, navigating a private credit market finding its footing, or positioning a sovereign economy for its next phase of growth, the underlying demand is consistent: partners who do not just advise, but deliver.

That is where A&M is increasingly differentiated and relevant. With a solid footprint across the GCC, Alvarez & Marsal brings together experienced operators, former government officials, industry leaders and world-class consultants who have led businesses, funds, and complex national programmes from the inside. The firm's model is operator-led, senior-driven, and execution-focused – built to help clients navigate complexity, accelerate results and deliver tangible outcomes. In a region where ambition is abundant and transformation agendas continue to accelerate, the differentiator increasingly lies in execution.