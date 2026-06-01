403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PXG Tour Professional Celine Boutier Wins The Shoprite LPGA Classic
|
Parsons Xtreme Golf
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
PXG Tour Professional Celine Boutier Wins the ShopRite LPGA Classic
01.06.2026 / 18:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Final-Round 66 Secures Seventh LPGA Tour Victory for the French Standout SCOTTSDALE, AZ - June 1, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG congratulates LPGA Tour professional Celine Boutier on her victory at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, where a final-round 66 at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey secured her seventh LPGA Tour title. Finishing at 9-under par, Boutier closed with one of the day's lowest rounds to add another milestone to a career that has established her among the most consistent and accomplished competitors in women's golf. "Winning is never something you expect," said PXG LPGA Tour Professional Celine Boutier. "You work hard, stay patient, and trust the process, knowing there are no guarantees. This week, I felt prepared, I stayed committed to my game plan, and I was able to execute when it mattered most thanks to my team, my training, and my equipment.” "Celine continues to demonstrate what makes great champions special," said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. "Her commitment to excellence, her work ethic, and her ability to perform when the pressure is high are remarkable. Everyone at PXG is proud to celebrate this victory with her." Boutier has relied on PXG clubs since 2021. Her current bag setup includes:
Megan Munneke
...
News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf
01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Parsons Xtreme Golf
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2337330
|
2337330 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment