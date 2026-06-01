Europe Intelligence Brief - Monday, June 1, 2026: Eurozone PMI Expands But Prices Surge, G6 In Berlin - Rio Times

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HCOB eurozone manufacturing PMI final reading came in at 51.6 in May - down from April's near four-year high of 52.2 but above the 51.4 flash, with the sector expanding for a fourth straight month even as new orders stagnated, employment continued to decline, and input prices and output charges surged to four-year and 3.5-year highs respectively.

Germany's manufacturing PMI returned above the threshold at 50.1; French May inflation climbed to its highest since February 2024; Spain's core prices nudged higher. The G6 finance ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and Spain meet in Berlin today.

Chancellor Merz delivers a keynote at the Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum in Bad Saarow and addresses the CDU North Rhine-Westphalia Klausur in Meschede. The OECD slashed UK 2026 growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.2%.

Today's Europe Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics - compiled across German, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and English sources.

Eurozone - PMI Threshold Paradox

HCOB Manufacturing PMI Final at 51.6, Down from 4-Year High

The S&P Global HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI registered 51.6 in May, down from April's near four-year high of 52.2 but above the 51.4 preliminary estimate. The sector expanded for a fourth consecutive month.

Growth is faltering under the strain of soaring prices and supply chain disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict. The suppliers' delivery times index signalled the worst delays since June 2022 yet positively contributed to the headline PMI, given longer lead times historically correlate with higher manufacturing activity.

Input Prices at 4-Year High, Output Charges at 3.5-Year High

New orders stagnated, production growth slowed, and input prices and output charges surged to four-year and three-and-a-half-year highs respectively. Employment continued to decline; business optimism remained subdued.

The combination is the eurozone stagflation pulse made visible in real-time data. The June 11 ECB meeting under President Lagarde will need to address both the persistent input-price inflation and the weakening order book.

Germany - Back Above the Threshold

May Final Manufacturing PMI at 50.1, Above 49.9 Flash

Germany's HCOB final May Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1, slightly above the 49.9 flash estimate. The reading returns the eurozone's largest economy to above the 50.0 expansion-contraction threshold after April's weakness.

The German recovery comes despite the broader eurozone PMI deceleration. Confidence about year-ahead production remains elevated from already-high levels.

G6 Finance Ministers Meet in Berlin, Merz at Meschede

The G6 finance ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and Spain are meeting in Berlin today. The agenda covers eurozone fiscal coordination ahead of the June 11 ECB meeting and the EU's 2026 outlook revision.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivers a keynote at the Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum in Bad Saarow and addresses the CDU North Rhine-Westphalia Klausur in Meschede today. The day puts German fiscal policy and East-German economic policy at the centre of the European political tape.

France - Inflation at Highest Since Feb 2024

French May Inflation at Highest Since February 2024

French May inflation continued picking up to its highest reading since February 2024, INSEE flash data released today showed. The reading extends the trajectory begun with the Q1 GDP revision to -0.1% reported Friday.

The acceleration reflects the Iran-war oil shock pass-through across French consumer prices. With Q1 GDP contracted and inflation accelerating, France is staging the cleanest stagflation profile of the major eurozone economies.

French Manufacturing PMI Confirms Stagnation

French manufacturing PMI confirmed near-stagnation in May. Export orders remained the dominant constraint, with intra-eurozone trade not yet recovering at scale.

The Banque de France 2026 GDP projection of 0.9% looks increasingly stretched after Friday's Q1 revision. Today's inflation print adds to the policy difficulty ahead of June 11 ECB.

Italy and Spain - Inflation Continuity

Italy CPI Mai Acceleration to 3.2% Confirmed; Panetta 6% Risk

Italy's May CPI acceleration to 3.2% from 2.7% (HICP at 3.3%) released Friday continues to anchor today's tape. Banca d'Italia Governor Panetta's 6% adverse-scenario warning sets the upside-inflation framework ahead of June 11 ECB.

Italian manufacturing PMI continued to show price-pressure persistence in the May release. Q1 GDP revised up to +0.3% from +0.2% provides the offset, with services remaining the growth engine.

Spain Core Prices Edge Higher

Spain's May core CPI nudged slightly higher per today's release. The headline held at 3.2% on the government's 80-measure anti-crisis package, but underlying inflation pressure is building.

Spanish Manufacturing PMI continues to indicate decelerating but positive expansion. Q1 GDP at +0.6% remains the strongest of the four largest eurozone economies; the European Commission sees Spain deficit at 2.4% for 2026.

United Kingdom - OECD Downgrade

OECD Cuts UK 2026 Growth to 0.7% from 1.2%

The OECD has revised UK 2026 growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.2% - one of the sharpest single-revision downgrades in its interim outlook. The downgrade reflects acute UK exposure to the global energy shock.

The OECD now expects UK inflation to reach approximately 4% this year - the highest in the G7 alongside Italy. The Bank of England lifted its inflation forecast to 3.5% by Q3 at its March meeting.

FTSE 100 at Records, Sterling Holds 1.34

The FTSE 100 has been holding above 10,400 with sterling around 1.34 against the dollar. The aggregate FTSE 100 dividend forecast for 2026 is approximately £88 billion.

The Bank of England's stagflation pressure is among the most acute in the G7. Chancellor Reeves faces fiscal trade-offs between inflation-shock support and debt-servicing-cost pressure.

European Markets - Stoxx 600 Resilient

STOXX Europe 600 +0.14% Last Week

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.14% in local currency terms last week. DAX closed 0.87% higher, CAC 40 rose 0.83%, FTSE MIB gained 1.06%; FTSE 100 slipped 0.54% with London closed Monday for late spring bank holiday.

European investors continued to look for signs of progress on a US-Iran agreement that could lead to resumption of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. An MSCI EMEA Index rebalancing on Friday led to some volatility.

ECB June 11 Meeting Approaches

The European Central Bank's June 11 meeting now faces both the persistent input-price inflation from today's PMI data and the weakening order book. Markets currently price a hold but watch for the staff projection revisions.

Spain at +0.6% Q1 GDP, Germany returning above PMI 50, Italy CPI at 3.2%, France in Q1 contraction - the eurozone divergence remains the binding policy constraint. The European Commission's 2026 GDP cut to 0.9% from 1.4% provides the institutional framing.

The Read

HCOB eurozone manufacturing PMI eased to 51.6 in May from a four-year high of 52.2 but stayed in expansion for a fourth month; new orders stagnated and input prices surged to a four-year high. Germany returned above the PMI threshold at 50.1; French inflation climbed to its highest since February 2024; Spain core prices edged higher.

The G6 finance ministers meet in Berlin today, Chancellor Merz delivers keynotes at the Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum in Bad Saarow and the CDU-NRW Klausur in Meschede. The OECD slashed UK 2026 growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.2%, with UK inflation seen at approximately 4% - highest in G7 alongside Italy.

STOXX 600 +0.14% last week; DAX +0.87%, CAC +0.83%, FTSE MIB +1.06%; FTSE 100 -0.54% with UK closed Monday for the late spring bank holiday. ECB June 11 meeting now under input-price-and-weak-orders pressure.

Today · HCOB eurozone manufacturing PMI final May (released) Today · Germany / France / Italy / Spain PMI country data (released) Today · G6 finance ministers meeting in Berlin Today · Merz keynote at Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum Bad Saarow + CDU-NRW Klausur Meschede Tue Jun 2 · Eurozone services PMI / composite Thu Jun 5 · Eurozone April PPI Wed Jun 11 · ECB rate decision and projections Ongoing · OECD UK 2026 GDP cut to 0.7% / inflation ~4%

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