USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Monday, June 1, 2026 - Rio Times

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The ISM Manufacturing PMI registered 54.0% in May 2026 - the highest reading since May 2022 (55.9%) and the fifth consecutive month of manufacturing expansion. New Orders surged to 56.8% from 54.1% in April. The May print frames the 19th consecutive month of overall US economic expansion.

Across the border, Canada confirmed Friday that real GDP contracted at -0.1% annualized in Q1 2026 - dramatically below 1.5% consensus - with Q4 2025 revised down to -1.0%; the Canadian economy has now contracted in three of the last four quarters, confirming a technical recession.

Berkshire Hathaway announced it would acquire Taylor Morrison Home for $6.8 billion all-cash, the first major deal under CEO Greg Abel and the largest since Occidental's petrochemicals business in January.

US markets opened softer Monday after Friday's record May close: Nasdaq -0.08%, S&P 500 -0.08%, Dow -0.23%, Russell 2000 -0.59%.

Today's USA & Canada Intelligence Brief covers domestic finance, markets, economy, and politics - compiled across English and French Canadian sources.

United States - ISM at 4-Year High

ISM Manufacturing PMI Registers 54.0% in May

The Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI registered 54.0% in May, the highest reading since May 2022 when the index registered 55.9%. The May print marks the fifth consecutive month of manufacturing expansion and the 19th consecutive month of overall economic expansion.

The reading came in 1.3 percentage points higher than April's 52.7%. New Orders surged to 56.8%, up 2.7 percentage points from April's 54.1% and continuing the rebound after four consecutive months of contraction earlier this cycle.

Reshoring Narrative Confirmed in Data

The print arrives one month after the White House framed manufacturing reshoring as“the largest wave in American history” amid policy-driven capex commitments. The IoT Analytics May Industrial Macro Pulse noted that manufacturing construction data show“a strong sector, but no boom” - making the May ISM print the strongest validation yet of the policy-narrative direction.

ISM Chair Susan Spence flagged the 19-month overall-economic-expansion streak as the broader framing. The data point sets up the Federal Reserve's June 17-18 FOMC meeting under cleaner manufacturing leadership than the cycle has staged in years.

United States - Berkshire Deal

Berkshire Hathaway Acquires Taylor Morrison Home for $6.8B

Berkshire Hathaway announced this morning it would acquire Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) in an all-cash deal worth approximately $6.8 billion. The $72.50 per-share offer represents a 24% premium to Taylor Morrison's Friday closing price; TMHC surged 22.3% in premarket trading.

The deal marks the first major acquisition under Berkshire CEO Greg Abel and the largest since Berkshire purchased Occidental Petroleum's petrochemicals business in January. The transaction signals a vote of confidence in the US housing market at a time when the homebuilding sector has been navigating elevated mortgage rates.

Market Open Softer After Record May

US markets opened modestly weaker Monday after Friday's record close. The S&P 500 slipped 0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23%, the Nasdaq retreated 0.08%, and the Russell 2000 dropped 0.59%.

The pullback follows a strong May: Nasdaq +8%, S&P 500 +5%, Dow +3% for the month. Friday's gains were led by IBM (+12.90%), Salesforce (+8.46%) and Microsoft (+5.45%); biggest decliners were Walmart (-2.61%), J&J (-2.41%) and Nike (-2.41%).

Canada - Technical Recession Confirmed

Q1 GDP -0.1% Annualized, Q4 Revised to -1.0%

Statistics Canada confirmed Friday that real GDP contracted at an annualized rate of -0.1% in Q1 2026 - dramatically below the 1.5% consensus expectation. The Q4 2025 reading was revised down to -1.0% from -0.6%.

The Canadian economy has now contracted in three of the last four quarters. On a year-over-year basis, real GDP was also down 0.1% in the first quarter - technical recession confirmed.

Drivers - Government Spending Surprise Drop, Business Investment Fifth Straight Contraction

Q1 weakness was driven by a 2.4% decline in government spending - which had provided a consistent floor under growth in prior quarters - alongside a 3.2% contraction in business investment (fifth straight quarterly fall) and a near-8% drop in residential investment. Consumer spending held up at 1.5%.

The composition is unusual. The government-spending shift removes the cyclical support that had cushioned the prior contractions and surfaces the underlying weakness in business investment and residential construction now binding the Canadian growth path.

Canada - Big Six Banks and BoC June 10

Big Six Bank Earnings Resilience Through Stormy Economy

Canada's Big Six banks reported Q2 2026 earnings last week: Scotiabank Tuesday, BMO and National Bank and EQB Wednesday, CIBC and Royal Bank of Canada Thursday, Laurentian and Western Bank Friday. Results showed resilience even amid the technical-recession data.

The earnings season provides the financial-sector counter-narrative to the GDP miss. Capital ratios remained robust; credit-loss provisions rose modestly but did not signal accelerating distress; net-interest margins held under the BoC's 2.25% rate.

BoC June 10 Rate Decision Broadly Aligned on Hold

Canada's major bank economists are broadly aligned on a June 10 hold from the Bank of Canada at 2.25%. Andrew Hencic at TD Economics argued in a May 29 research note that the headline GDP miss likely overstates the true weakness due to noisy net-trade subtraction.

Governor Macklem faces competing priorities - supporting growth against the technical recession versus managing energy-shock inflation pass-through. The fluid situation suggests the BoC will remain prudent at June 10 while awaiting additional clarity ahead of the July decision.

Canada - Carney's Domestic Policy Week

Carney Antisemitism Plan in Toronto Today

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to share more details today on how the federal government plans to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada, with remarks scheduled in Toronto. The address follows a Toronto police response to an incident in which three“visibly” Jewish community members were shot at with an imitation firearm.

Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith reports antisemitic incidents in Canada topped 6,800 in 2025 - the highest number recorded since 1982. The federal response framework will shape the domestic civil-society policy agenda for the summer.

Alberta Separation Tension and Western Restlessness

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she will lower the threshold for referendums, potentially including one on Alberta sovereignty - a marked escalation of Western Canada policy tension. Smith has called for a“reset” with how Ottawa treats provinces like Alberta.

Smith's chief of staff has raised red flags about Carney's new Toronto-area environment minister, Julie Dabrusin, who has previously framed her stance against oil sands expansion as a virtue. The natural-resources policy collision is now a binding constraint on the Liberal minority government's energy-policy options.

North American Markets and Outlook

US Equity Records Hold After May Strength

Friday's records held into the weekend after Nasdaq's +8% monthly gain, the S&P 500's +5% and the Dow's +3%. Monday's open showed modest profit-taking but the structural setup remains constructive.

The Berkshire-Taylor Morrison deal signals corporate confidence in the housing market; the ISM 54.0% print signals manufacturing-sector momentum. Both reinforce the“no recession” framing for US H2 macro.

Canadian Dollar Under Energy and Recession Pressure

The Canadian dollar continues to trade around 1.3660 against the US dollar, navigating between the energy-shock inflation lift and the technical-recession headwind. RBC Economics noted the BoC's prudent stance balances both competing pressures.

Statistics Canada's confirmation of Q1 contraction extends the Canadian economic divergence from the US recovery. The June 10 BoC decision is the next binding policy point for the loonie path.

The Read

The ISM Manufacturing PMI registered 54.0% in May - the highest reading since May 2022 - with New Orders surging to 56.8% and the 19th consecutive month of overall economic expansion. Across the border Canada confirmed Friday that Q1 GDP contracted at -0.1% annualized, dramatically below 1.5% consensus, with Q4 revised to -1.0%; the economy has now contracted in three of the last four quarters.

Berkshire Hathaway announced acquisition of Taylor Morrison Home for $6.8 billion all-cash - first major deal under CEO Greg Abel and largest since Occidental's petrochemicals business in January; TMHC surged 22.3% premarket on the 24% premium offer. US markets opened modestly weaker after Friday's record close.

Canada's Big Six banks reported resilient Q2 earnings; BoC June 10 expected to hold at 2.25%; Macklem balances technical-recession growth pressure vs energy-shock inflation. PM Carney addresses antisemitism plan in Toronto today amid Alberta separation tension under Premier Smith's reset push.

Today · ISM Manufacturing PMI May at 54.0% (released) Today · Berkshire-Taylor Morrison Home $6.8B deal Today · Carney antisemitism plan address in Toronto Today · S&P Global US Mfg PMI / construction spending Wed Jun 3 · ISM Services PMI May / ADP employment Fri Jun 5 · US non-farm payrolls May / unemployment rate Wed Jun 10 · Bank of Canada rate decision (expected hold 2.25%) Tue-Wed Jun 17-18 · Federal Reserve FOMC meeting and projections

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