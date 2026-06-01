Expats In Mexico 2026: The Complete Living Guide

MENAFN - The Rio Times) MEXICO · EXPAT GUIDE

Key Facts

- Top destination: Mexico is repeatedly ranked among the world's best countries for expats, drawing retirees, remote workers and families, with Mexico City a leading digital-nomad hub.

- Residency: Three main statuses run through the INM migration institute - visitor (up to 180 days), temporary resident (one to four years) and permanent resident - usually started at a Mexican consulate abroad.

- Two key IDs: The CURP population ID and the RFC tax ID from the SAT unlock bank accounts, leases, contracts and phone plans.

- Healthcare: Public cover through the IMSS sits alongside an affordable, high-quality private sector that most expats use.

- Taxes: Spending more than 183 days a year can make you a Mexican tax resident on worldwide income.

Mexico has become one of the world's most popular bases for expats and digital nomads, from Mexico City's Roma and Condesa to Mérida and the Caribbean coast. This complete 2026 guide for expats in Mexico walks through visas and residency, the IDs you need, cost of living and housing, healthcare, banking and taxes - the practical map for settling in.

Why expats are moving to Mexico

Mexico consistently tops international surveys of the best places to live abroad, helped by a low cost of living relative to the United States and Europe, a warm climate, rich culture and easy proximity and time-zone overlap with North America. The country has welcomed a wave of remote workers since 2020, concentrated in Mexico City, Mérida, Guadalajara and a string of coastal towns.

For many North Americans and Europeans, Mexico offers a rare combination: a major global city in Mexico City, beach and colonial-town alternatives, a deep expat infrastructure, and residency routes that are achievable for retirees and remote earners alike.

Visas and residency for expats in Mexico

Most visitors enter as tourists and may stay up to 180 days, but living in Mexico longer means applying for residency through the Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM). The two core statuses are Residente Temporal (temporary residency, granted for one to four years and renewable) and Residente Permanente (permanent residency, with no expiry).

Applications are typically started at a Mexican consulate in your home country, where you show proof of income or savings, then completed at an INM office in Mexico within 30 days of arrival. Permanent residency can be reached after four years as a temporary resident, or directly through retirement income, close family ties or a points-based route. Exact income and savings thresholds are set by each consulate and change periodically, so confirm current figures before you apply.

The IDs you need: CURP and RFC

Two identifiers do most of the heavy lifting in daily life. The CURP (Clave Única de Registro de Población) is a unique population-registry code issued to residents and citizens. The RFC (Registro Federal de Contribuyentes) is the taxpayer ID issued by the tax authority, the SAT.

Together they are needed to open a Mexican bank account, sign a lease, set up utilities and phone plans, get paid locally and file taxes. Securing your CURP and RFC early is one of the first practical steps after your residency is approved.

Where expats in Mexico choose to live

Mexico City is the biggest draw, with the Roma, Condesa and Polanco neighbourhoods especially popular among remote workers. Beyond the capital, Mérida in the Yucatán is prized for safety and colonial charm, while Playa del Carmen and Tulum anchor the Caribbean coast, and Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende each host established expat communities.

The influx has a flip side: rents have climbed in the most sought-after Mexico City districts, fuelling a debate over short-term rentals and gentrification, and the city has weighed measures to protect long-term housing. Buyers should also tread carefully, as a notable share of property purchases run into legal or registration problems.

Healthcare, banking and money

Mexico runs a public health system through the IMSS, which residents can enrol in, but most expats combine it with private insurance and private hospitals, where quality is high and costs are far below US levels. Major cities have internationally trained doctors and modern facilities.

Opening a peso bank account generally requires residency and an RFC; many expats keep a foreign account alongside a local one for transfers and bill payments. The overall cost of living remains a core attraction, though a stronger peso has made some cities pricier for those earning in dollars.

Taxes and staying compliant

The key rule for long-stayers is the 183-day test: spend more than 183 days in a year in Mexico, or centre your economic life there, and you can become a Mexican tax resident liable for income tax on worldwide income. US citizens must also keep filing with the IRS regardless of where they live, and double-taxation relief is not automatic.

Tracking your days and getting qualified cross-border tax advice early avoids unpleasant surprises. This guide is general information, not legal, immigration or tax advice; rules and thresholds change, and professional guidance is advisable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a visa to live in Mexico?

Tourists can stay up to 180 days. To live there longer you apply for temporary or permanent residency through the INM, a process usually started at a Mexican consulate abroad.

What are the CURP and RFC?

The CURP is Mexico's population-registry ID; the RFC is the taxpayer ID from the SAT. You need both for banking, leases, utilities and taxes.

Where do most expats live in Mexico?

Mexico City (Roma, Condesa, Polanco) leads, followed by Mérida, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende.

Is healthcare good for expats?

Yes. The public IMSS sits alongside an affordable, high-quality private sector that most expats use, with modern hospitals in the main cities.

Will I have to pay tax in Mexico?

Spending more than 183 days a year can make you a tax resident on worldwide income. US citizens also file with the IRS; this is general information, not tax advice.

Connected Coverage

Dive deeper with our coverage of Mexico's 183-day tax-residency rule, the legal risks in buying property, short-term rentals and housing pressure, why Mexico City courts digital nomads, and the survey ranking Mexico the top destination for expats.

Read More from The Rio Times

Mexico's 183-Day Tax-Residency Rule: What Expats Must Know One in 10 Mexico Home Purchases Never Finalize, Legal Risks for Expats Mexico City Loses 3 Homes Every 2 Days to Airbnb Conversion