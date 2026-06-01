Brazil Warns U.S. Gang-Terror Label Could Reach Banks

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · FINANCE

Key Facts

- The warning: Finance Ministry executive secretary Dario Durigan said the US decision to designate Brazil's PCC and Red Command gangs as terrorist organizations could pose an indirect risk to the country's banks and its Pix payment system.

- The mechanism: The concern is that institutions under US jurisdiction could be pushed to reject, freeze or report Brazilian transactions if criminal use of Pix were alleged.

- The caveat: The US announcement makes no mention of any move against Pix or Brazil's financial system, and analysts say a direct effect would require an extreme scenario.

- The response: Durigan said he will meet US authorities to discuss the effects and called Pix a sovereign national infrastructure that should not be punished for criminal misuse.

- The backdrop: The designation takes effect on June 5, and the issue overlaps a US Section 301 trade probe that has questioned Pix.

Brazil's Finance Ministry has warned that the US decision to label the country's two largest criminal factions as terrorist organizations could create indirect risks for Brazilian banks and the widely used Pix instant-payment system. The government stressed that the US text contains no direct threat to Pix, and analysts say a real impact would require an extreme scenario, but officials say institutions are already reviewing their controls.

What the Finance Ministry said about Pix

Dario Durigan, the executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, said the US move to classify the First Capital Command and the Red Command as terrorist organizations could place the Pix system and the broader Brazilian financial system at risk. He raised the concern in interviews late last week and again on Monday.

The scenario he described is one in which US authorities, acting on information that the factions were using Pix, might press for measures, such as a suspension ordered by a US court, that would constrain banks. He argued that punishing Brazilian banks for criminal misuse of the system would be disproportionate, and insisted Pix is a sovereign Brazilian public infrastructure.

How the risk to Pix would work

The mechanism is indirect. A terrorist designation can require institutions under US jurisdiction to reject, freeze or report transactions linked to the designated groups. In a worst case, that compliance burden could create a bottleneck affecting how the instant-payment system functions domestically.

According to the ministry, financial institutions have already begun reviewing their internal control mechanisms to reduce the risk of any sanctions imposed by US authorities, increasing what Durigan described as legal uncertainty for banks and companies operating in the Brazilian financial system.

The important caveat

Crucially, nothing in the US State Department announcement refers to any imminent move against Pix or the Brazilian financial system. Specialists cited in Brazilian media assess that a direct effect on Pix would only occur in an extreme scenario, framing the ministry's warning as a precaution rather than a description of an announced measure.

The designation itself, announced on May 28, takes effect on June 5. It freezes any US-held assets of the groups and bars US persons from providing them material support, but it is aimed at the criminal organizations rather than at Brazil's payment infrastructure.

The trade-probe overlap

Durigan linked the matter to a US trade investigation opened under Section 301, in which Pix has been cited on the argument that it could create competitive distortions for US companies. The minister said those accusations lacked technical foundation and were politically motivated, and that Brazil would respond through dialogue.

He referenced the Washington visit of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump and said afterwards that Rubio had appeared favourable to designating the Brazilian factions as terrorist organizations.

What the government plans to do

Durigan said he would hold meetings with US authorities to discuss the effects of the designation and to seek to preserve the functioning of Pix and protect Brazilian financial institutions. He pointed to existing cooperation against organized crime in the financial sector, citing an operation investigating the infiltration of crime into the fuel sector, as evidence of action already under way.

He said the government would react as it had to US tariff measures the previous year, defending Brazilian interests through negotiation. The episode adds a financial dimension to a designation that has already become entangled in domestic politics and bilateral relations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the warning about?

Brazil's Finance Ministry says the US terrorist designation of the PCC and Red Command could create indirect sanctions risk for Brazilian banks and the Pix payment system.

Is Pix directly targeted?

No. The US announcement makes no mention of Pix, and analysts say a direct effect would require an extreme scenario. The ministry's warning is a precaution.

What is Pix?

Brazil's instant-payment system, run by the central bank and used by most of the population; the ministry calls it a sovereign national infrastructure.

What will Brazil do?

Durigan said he will meet US authorities to discuss the effects and seek to protect banks and preserve Pix, responding through dialogue.

Connected Coverage

For background, see our coverage of the US terrorist designation of Brazil's two largest criminal gangs.

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