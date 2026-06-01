Chile's State Copper Miner Codelco Sees Output Fall 8%

Key Facts

- The production: Codelco's own copper output fell 8.1% year-on-year to 272,000 fine metric tons in the first quarter of 2026.

- The total: Including its stakes in El Abra, Anglo American Sur and Quebrada Blanca, total output reached 300,000 tons, down 7.5%.

- The profit: Despite the production drop, EBITDA rose 59% to $2.143bn and consolidated net profit reached $290m, nearly five times the year-earlier figure.

- The state: Contributions to the Chilean treasury totalled $430m, up 94% on the year, on high copper and molybdenum prices.

- The verdict: Chief executive Rubén Alvarado called it an“operationally demanding” quarter marked by restrictions, lower ore grades and higher costs.

Codelco, the Chilean state-owned company that is the world's largest copper producer, reported an 8% fall in its own output in the first quarter of 2026, yet sharply higher profits and state contributions thanks to elevated copper prices. The results capture a company wrestling with operational setbacks even as a strong market lifts its bottom line.

Codelco said its own production reached 272,000 fine metric tons in the first quarter, an 8.1% fall from the same period of 2025. Counting its attributed share of El Abra (49%), Anglo American Sur (20%) and Quebrada Blanca (10%), total output was 300,000 tons, down 7.5% from 324,000 tons a year earlier.

Yet the financial picture moved in the opposite direction. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 59% to $2.143bn, while consolidated net profit attributable to the company reached $290m, almost five times the $60m recorded a year earlier. The improvement was driven primarily by higher international prices for copper and the by-product molybdenum.

Contributions to the Chilean state, including the reserved copper law and the mining royalty, totalled $430m in the quarter, a 94% increase on the same period of 2025. As a state-owned company, Codelco is a significant source of fiscal revenue, so the rise matters well beyond the company's own accounts.

The gain came even as the direct cash cost rose 10% to 231.8 US cents per pound, pushed up by a stronger dollar and higher costs for materials and mine services.

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