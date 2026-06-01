Chile's State Copper Miner Codelco Sees Output Fall 8%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,625
|-1.51%
|-
|10,788
|10,788
|10,623
|702,735,036
|USD/CLP
|892.97
|+0.36%
|-3.12%
|889.80
|896.31
|886.60
|-
|COPPER
|6.55
|+2.96%
|+35.44%
|6.36
|6.58
|6.38
|53,049
|SQM-B
|74,605
|-2.09%
|+165.59%
|76,200
|76,200
|73,750
|138,322
|COPEC
|6,357
|+0.53%
|-0.69%
|6,323
|6,399
|6,300
|242,496
|BSANTANDER
|69.29
|-1.01%
|+20.50%
|70.00
|71.40
|69.20
|55,137,955
|FALABELLA
|5,630
|-1.23%
|+23.74%
|5,700
|5,780
|5,615
|723,475
|ENELAM
|78.29
|+0.37%
|-13.01%
|78.00
|78.57
|78.20
|7,962,023
|CENCOSUD
|2,121
|+1.05%
|-34.45%
|2,099
|2,140
|2,099
|3,444,041
|CMPC
|1,073
|+0.68%
|-26.54%
|1,066
|1,104
|1,070
|4,684,196
|BANCO CHILE
|167.49
|-0.10%
|+18.41%
|167.66
|169.80
|166.98
|36,543,048
|LATAM AIR
|22.94
|-4.81%
|+30.27%
|24.10
|23.71
|22.89
|413,814,923
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|195.54
|+2.21%
|+119.41%
|191.30
|195.94
|187.57
|531,222
22.94
-4.81% COPPER
6.55
+2.96% SOUTHERN COPPER
195.54
+2.21% SQM-B
74,605
-2.09% IPSA
10,625
-1.51% FALABELLA
5,630
-1.23% CENCOSUD
2,121
+1.05% BSANTANDER
69.29
-1.01%
The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.51%, with breadth positive - 6 of 11 names higher. Other led, while Industrials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 1 Jun 2026 Chile's Stock Market Climbs a Second Day on Copper Read → Which divisions drove the fall
The output decline was concentrated in several divisions, with El Teniente down 26%, Chuquicamata down 18%, Gabriela Mistral down 14%, Ministro Hales down 10% and Andina down 6%. The company cited operating restrictions linked to earlier accidents, lower ore availability, declining ore grades and scheduled maintenance.
Not all divisions fell. Radomiro Tomic increased production 12% to 71,600 tons on better oxide ore grades, while Salvador jumped 80% to 11,700 tons following the start-up of the Rajo Inca project.Structural projects and the road ahead
“These results reflect an operationally demanding quarter,” said chief executive Rubén Alvarado, pointing to production restrictions, lower grades and higher costs. On its structural projects, Codelco said the first phase of the continuity infrastructure at Level 1 of the Chuquicamata underground mine had reached 92% progress.
In the El Teniente project portfolio, the Andes Norte and Diamante works stood at 81% and 55% respectively, having resumed construction as the company weighs continuity options following the investigation into an accident in July 2025. At the Salvador division, the Rajo Inca project reached 95% overall progress and is ramping up toward its design capacity, expected during 2027.
Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much did Codelco's production fall?
Own output fell 8.1% to 272,000 fine metric tons; total output including its stakes was 300,000 tons, down 7.5%.Why did profit rise if production fell?
High international prices for copper and molybdenum lifted earnings; EBITDA rose 59% to $2.143bn and net profit reached $290m.How much went to the state?
Contributions to the Chilean treasury totalled $430m, up 94% on the year.Which divisions grew?
Radomiro Tomic rose 12% and Salvador jumped 80% on the Rajo Inca start-up, offsetting part of the falls elsewhere.
Connected Coverage
For more from the region, see our Latin America business coverage.
Read More from The Rio Times
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