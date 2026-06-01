Early Ethereum Investors Diversify Holdings, Data Shows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ether 's price flirted with the $2,000 level again as traders weighed a single, high-profile sell-off against broader on-chain signals. An veteran Ethereum holder liquidated a substantial portion of their stash last week, but the latest data suggests the move may be idiosyncratic rather than indicative of a sweeping exodus among long-time investors.

Key takeaways:

An early Ethereum investor sold about 64,442 ETH across two transactions, totaling roughly $136 million, at an average price near $2,041 per ETH. On-chain metrics indicate older ETH holders did not uniformly depart their positions; supply dynamics show long-term holders continuing to accumulate or hold steady in aggregate. Analysts warn the price could retest lower levels, with some pointing to a potential move toward $1,500 if downside momentum persists and key supports fail.

OG ETH whale moves spark headlines, but broader signal remains mixed

The exodus came from a wallet believed to be among Ethereum's oldest, with 55,000 ETH sold for about $112.25 million and an additional 9,442 ETH liquidated for around $24 million over the past week. The two-step exit culminated in a $136 million offload at an average price of $2,041 per ETH, according to blockchain tracker Lookonchain.

Underscoring that the move was a single-wallet decision, analysts emphasize it does not necessarily reflect a sweeping change in sentiment among long-term holders. Glassnode's“HODL Waves” framework reveals that a substantial portion of ETH supply remains unmoved across multiple horizons. In particular, the share controlled by older cohorts has generally trended higher over the past year, suggesting a steady presence of committed holders even as some less‐seasoned participants take profits or exit.

That said, recent shifts within mid-term cohorts point to pockets of redistribution. The 3-month-to-6-month investor group saw its stake shrink to 9% from 13.5% on May 19, while the 1-week-to-1-month cohort slipped to 2.6% from 4.76% over the same period. In other words, while older wallets aren't dumping en masse, a portion of supply is moving through shorter time horizons, consistent with more active trading cycles rather than a wholesale capitulation by veteran holders.

Beyond the distribution, a few notable players have publicly disclosed larger-scale sales in recent months. Still, there is little evidence of a systemic exodus that would dry up demand or push the market into a prolonged downtrend. As Cointelegraph observed, a handful of high-profile moves have raised eyebrows, but they appear to be exceptions rather than the rule driving the overall supply picture.

What the price action is signaling in a volatile week

ETH began the period hovering near the $2,000 mark, with the price easing to around $1,980 as of the latest trading update. That level remains psychologically important and technically influential for a market that has struggled to sustain a clear directional breakout since the May period of heightened volatility.

Analysts have offered a cautious read on the near-term downside risk. One observer, Alex Marzell, commented on X that“momentum continues to favor the bears as ETH moves closer to the next key support area,” highlighting the pressure around critical price levels below $2,000.

Other technical interpretations paint a more structural picture. Merlijn The Trader described the current action as aligning with a Wyckoff accumulation framework, noting Ethereum's price action is in a“Phase B consolidation, post-selling climax” and entering“Phase C,” where a bottom could form below $1,500 if selling pressure persists. The three-day chart has become a focal point for bears and bulls alike as they assess the likelihood of a deeper retracement.

Echo Analysis joined the chorus of bears-on-watch, arguing that a bear-flag breakdown could project ETH toward a $1,500 support zone. This view dovetails with broader observations in the market about rising exchange supply and waning exchange-based demand, factors that have been cited by observers tracking potential downside risk for ETH in this cycle.

These technical perspectives are complemented by macro considerations around demand drivers. In coverage surrounding the broader Ethereum ecosystem, observers noted that rising on-exchange supply, combined with cooling ETF demand in certain regions, could contribute to a renewed testing of lower boundaries. The synthesis of on-chain behavior and market structure points to a delicate balance between hodling inertia and a renewed appetite for risk among shorter-term traders.

What the data say about risk and resilience in ETH's drawdown period

Looking back at the supply dynamics, the longer-hold cohorts (spanning several years) have generally shown resilience rather than erosion. The proportion of ETH held by older investors has risen in recent months, suggesting a more committed base that could act as a counterweight to near-term downside pressure. By contrast, younger cohorts, particularly those with 3 months to 6 months of on-chain history, have trimmed their holdings, focusing more on liquidity and tactical trading opportunities.

The implication for traders and builders is nuanced. On the one hand, a robust reserve of long-term holders can provide eventual price support if macro conditions improve or demand rekindles. On the other hand, persistent selling pressure from agile, short-term traders could drive further volatility and test mid-cycle support levels. For developers and institutions building on Ethereum, this bifurcation underscores the importance of liquidity-aware strategies, risk controls, and a willingness to adapt to evolving on-chain flows rather than rely on a single narrative about investor sentiment.

As noted by Cointelegraph previously, the near-term risk hinges on the confluence of on-chain supply dynamics and external demand signals. The current mix-stable long-term holder participation coupled with selective selling by mid-term cohorts-suggests that the market could remain range-bound until a more decisive catalyst appears, whether that be a shift in macro risk appetite, a reset in ETF demand, or a fresh wave of on-chain utility proving its value to users and institutions.

What to watch next for ETH

Price watchers should monitor whether ETH can establish a firm base near the 1,800–2,000 range, which multiple analysts have flagged as a potential decisive zone. If sustained buying returns above $2,000 and key momentum indicators improve, the path could open for a revival of upside momentum. Conversely, a break below the near-term supports around $1,800 and the looming $1,500 level would intensify the case for a deeper correction, particularly if bear-market patterns reassert themselves in the Wyckoff framework.

On the on-chain front, investors should track whether the share of supply held by the 5-7 year cohort continues to hover near or above 9% and whether the“last active” window for older wallets remains relatively quiet. A sustained uptick in activity among the long-dated wallets could signal a renewed willingness to participate in mid-cycle demand, while any sudden surge in older wallet turnover might foreshadow a broader shift in conviction.

Readers should also keep an eye on the broader market context: shifts in exchange balances, ETF-driven demand, and developments within the Ethereum ecosystem-especially scaling and regulatory moves-that could alter the fundamental demand environment for ether. While a single wallet's sale has captured attention, the weight of on-chain data points to a more complex picture of participation and risk that may unfold over weeks rather than days.

In summary, the current environment presents a mixed signal: a notable but not market-defining sell-off by a single veteran holder against a backdrop of stubborn long-term ownership and selective short-term trading activity. The coming sessions will be telling for whether the dip lasts or the market finds a durable footing in the $2,000 vicinity, with a keen eye on the $1,800 and $1,500 levels as potential magnets for further volatility.

As ongoing coverage notes, the interplay between supply dynamics, demand catalysts, and technical patterns will continue to shape ETH's path. Investors should approach the next moves with a balanced view of on-chain signals, macro context, and the evolving structure of who owns and who trades Ethereum.

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