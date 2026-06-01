Delhi CM Enhances Ex-Gratia For Crop Loss To Rs 75,000 Per Hectare

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government has decided to provide enhanced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 75,000 per hectare to farmers affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging in fields during August-September 2025.

The decision taken in a Cabinet meeting is likely to bring major relief to 10,000 Delhi farmers, she said.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 10,977.44 acres (approximately 4,442.41 hectares) of agricultural land in Delhi was affected by the rain.

According to the Chief Minister, in 2015, the then government had made a provision for ex gratia assistance at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss due to rainfall. This amount comes to approximately Rs 49,421 per hectare.

“Now, keeping in view the increase in agricultural costs over a period of more than 10 years, the present government has increased the rate of assistance to Rs 75,000 per hectare,” she said.

She said the enhanced assistance will be provided to farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rainfall and resulting waterlogging in agricultural fields.

The present decision has been taken specifically in the context of the circumstances arising from excessive rainfall during August-September 2025 and the disruption of the natural drainage system, she said.

According to the Chief Minister, this assistance will be provided to recorded landowners. Land owned by companies, land vested in Gram Sabhas, and farmhouse plots enclosed by permanent boundary walls will not be covered under this assistance.

She said that a detailed assessment conducted by the Revenue Department found that crops suffered extensive damage in areas affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging during August-September 2025, and crop loss was assessed at 100 per cent.

In view of this, the Cabinet has decided to provide ex gratia assistance at the full rate of Rs 75,000 per hectare to affected farmers. Under the earlier arrangement, assistance was provided in proportion to the crop loss, up to 70 per cent, while full assistance was payable when the crop loss exceeded 70 per cent.

She said that this assistance will not only provide financial support to farmers but will also enable them to prepare for the next crop and ensure continuity of agricultural activities.