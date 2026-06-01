Mizoram Guv Launches 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' To Promote Soil Health And Sustainable Farming

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, June 1 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd) on Monday launched the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan', a nationwide initiative of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare aimed at preventing soil degradation through balanced fertiliser use based on soil testing and the promotion of natural farming practices.

The campaign seeks to enhance soil health, improve agricultural productivity, and encourage sustainable farming by reducing the excessive and indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers.

Addressing a gathering at Lok Bhavan, Aizawl, the Governor expressed concern over the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in pursuit of higher crop yields, which he said has adversely affected agricultural land and human health.

He emphasised the urgent need to actively protect and preserve the state's farmland. The Governor highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Mission on Natural Farming and stressed the importance of gradually shifting towards natural agricultural practices to safeguard both the environment and the quality of agricultural produce.

General Singh (Retd) underscored the critical role of soil testing to determine nutrient deficiencies so that crops receive the right amount of nutrition. He called upon agricultural scientists and experts to wholeheartedly support and guide farmers in this endeavour.

Noting that Mizoram is heavily dependent on the agriculture sector, the Governor stated that with dedicated efforts from experts and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the state can not only achieve self-sufficiency in food production but also ensure higher income for farmers.

He pointed out that Mizoram's crops are unique due to the continued practice of 'jhum' cultivation (slash and burn method of farming) on hilly slopes, where maintaining nutrient balance is particularly challenging. The Governor called for continuous training of farmers in modern scientific techniques, strengthening market linkages for better sale of produce and greater emphasis on producing healthy, high-value organic crops.

Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Dr Anupam Mishra, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the need to minimise energy consumption in foodgrain production. The 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' would focus on creating awareness about important central government schemes and their effective implementation, he stated.

Dr Mishra also highlighted the importance of Soil Health Cards, Kisan Credit Cards, Farmers' IDs and Crop Insurance.

The function was attended by Mizoram's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister P.C. Vanlalruata, officials from various line departments and farmers.

Under the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan', special focus will be given to reducing the overuse of chemical fertilisers, particularly urea. Throughout the month of June, agricultural scientists, KVK officials and state representatives will conduct seminars and demonstrations to train farmers.

The campaign will also promote sustainable farming practices such as green manuring, bio-fertilisers, and organic nutrient sources. In addition to improving soil health, it aims to help farmers benefit from various targeted government programmes.