Revenue Employee Arrested While Taking Bribe In Bihar's Purnea

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) of Bihar has intensified its crackdown on corruption, achieving another significant success with the arrest of a revenue employee in Purnea district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The operation was carried out on Monday following the verification of a complaint. The incident has sparked discussion within administrative circles.

According to official information, Rupak Kumar, a revenue employee posted at the K. Hat Circle Office in Purnea, was accused of demanding money from a citizen in exchange for completing official land-related work.

The complainant subsequently approached the Vigilance Investigation Bureau and lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged demand for a bribe.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry and verifying the complaint, the VIB found the allegations to be prima facie genuine.

Acting on the findings, officials devised a trap to catch the accused in the act.

As per the investigation, the revenue employee had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to process the concerned administrative work.

When the complainant handed over the agreed amount, the Vigilance team immediately moved in and apprehended Rupak Kumar red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe.

Following the arrest, the accused was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by vigilance officials.

A case has been registered at the Vigilance Police Station, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Officials stated that investigators are also examining whether any other government employee or official was involved in the matter.

The scope of the inquiry may be expanded if additional evidence emerges during the investigation.

The Department of Revenue and Land Reforms has frequently faced complaints related to alleged bribery and illegal demands for money, particularly in matters concerning land mutation (Dakhil-Kharij), Jamabandi corrections, land records, and other revenue-related services.

In this context, the latest action in Purnea is being viewed as another example of the state's efforts to curb corruption within public offices.