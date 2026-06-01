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Beirut Southern Suburb Gripped By Mass Exodus Following Israeli Threats


2026-06-01 12:44:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The southern suburb of Beirut in Lebanon is currently gripped by a mass exodus of people who are moving to other Lebanese areas, including the northern parts.

This massive displacement comes amid consternation among those people following Israeli threats to bomb targets in the suburb.

The correspondent of Qatar News Agency in Beirut reported that this mass exodus caused traffic gridlock on the expressways leading beyond the suburb, with numerous families leaving their homes for fear of any potential escalation.

Lebanese military personnel were seen deployed at the entrances to the suburb to facilitate the flow of displaced people, while schools and universities there have been closed, the correspondent pointed out.

Earlier on Monday, the Lebanese National News Agency stated that six people were killed in Israeli offensives in southern Lebanon.

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The Peninsula

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