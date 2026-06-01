Moderate Temperature Expected Tonight

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, will see moderate temperatures at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, will see fine weather, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas.

Winds inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 20 knot at places at time.

Offshore, winds will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot gusting to 30 knot at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore will be 3 to 6 feet, rising to 10 feet at times

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers, while offshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers.