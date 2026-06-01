Qatar Expands Weekend Primary Healthcare Services With Addition Of Al Waab Health Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Primary Health Care Corporation has announced the inclusion of Al Waab Health Center in its network of health centers offering services during weekends, effective from next Friday.

The move is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to improve access to healthcare services and ensure that members of the public receive timely medical care, particularly during weekends.

With the addition of Al Waab Health Center, the number of weekend-operating health centers across Qatar has increased to 22, distributed across various regions of the country, including Musheireb, Al Sheehaniya, Muaither, Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Madinat Khalifa, Leabaib, Al Khor, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Waab, Al Matar, West Bay, Omar Bin Al Khattab, Al Wakra, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Thumama, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Al Wajba, and Al Jemailiya (on-call basis).

The PHCC said the expansion reflects its strategy to enhance service availability, bring healthcare closer to communities, and improve the flexibility and efficiency of care delivery, especially during weekends.

It added that urgent care services continue to be strengthened through a network of 15 health centers providing 24-hour care for adults. These centers are designed to manage non-life-threatening urgent cases, helping to reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments and allowing them to focus on critical cases.

The organization also offers an urgent telephone consultation service from Sunday to Thursday via the hotline 16000, enabling patients to receive medical guidance and appropriate referrals based on their condition.

The PHCC currently operates 31 health centers across the State of Qatar, forming a key pillar of the country's community healthcare system.