Court Upholds QR155,000 Ruling Against Company Over Cancelled Wedding Due To COVID-19 In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Investment and Commerce Court has upheld a first instance court ruling ordering an event management company to refund QR135,000 to a bride whose wedding ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to paying QR20,000 in compensation.

The company was also ordered to bear legal costs and expenses.

According to a report published by Al Sharq newspaper on Monday, the woman filed a lawsuit before the primary circuits of the Investment and Commerce Court, requesting the appointment of a financial expert and seeking the recovery of QR135,000 paid to the company, along with QR100,000 in compensation for damages incurred.

The report stated that the woman and the company had entered into a contract for the organisation of a wedding ceremony for a total fee of QR135,000, which was paid in full.

However, following the agreement, official decisions were issued to close wedding halls and prohibit gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it impossible to fulfil the contractual obligations at the agreed time and venue.

The plaintiff argued that the company failed to provide any services or perform any part of the contract despite being fully aware of the force majeure circumstances and their impact on contractual performance.

The company also refused to refund the amount paid without legal justification, resulting in financial and moral damages, including the loss of the opportunity to hold the wedding at the planned time.

The evidence submitted by the plaintiff's lawyer was reviewed and verified by the Case Management Office.

The Court of First Instance ruled in favour of the plaintiff, ordering the company to refund the full QR135,000 and pay QR20,000 in compensation, in addition to court costs and fees.

The defendant company appealed the ruling before the appellate circuit of the Investment and Commerce Court, arguing that the claim had become time-barred, had been filed against the wrong party, and lacked legal and factual basis.

The court appointed a financial expert, who concluded that the plaintiff had paid QR135,000 in full and that the company had not provided any actual services, thereby breaching its contractual obligations by cancelling the event without justification.

The appellate court subsequently upheld the findings of the lower court, dismissed the appeal, and affirmed the original judgment, ordering the company to bear the legal expenses.