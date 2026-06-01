Hallmarks Of New Climate Era: World Braces For Record Heat And Extreme Weather Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: It has become increasingly apparent and undeniable that the world is moving into a new and intensely warmer climate phase, one that ranks among the most formidable challenges in modern human history.

In recent years, global average temperatures have reached unprecedented levels compared with the pre-industrial period, turning global warming into a tangible reality that is affecting every continent and society without exception.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the planet is entering a climate phase characterized by the continued recording of record temperatures and a near-permanent proximity to the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold established under the Paris Agreement.

This trend is accompanied by a marked upsurge in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, including severe heat waves, floods, droughts, and violent storms.

These developments are no longer merely scientific projections; rather, they have become a lived reality for millions of people and are steadily gnawing away at environmental, economic, and social stability on a global scale.

In its latest climate report, WMO underscores that the next five years will be pivotal in determining the trajectory of the global climate for decades to come.

During this critical period, the international community will either succeed in curbing emissions and enhancing climate adaptation efforts or find itself confronting consequences that are far more severe and costly for current and future generations alike.

The organization warned that the world is drawing perilously close to recording the warmest year on record before the end of the current decade, amid accelerating climate-crisis impacts and rising emissions generated by fossil fuels.

WMO also warned that 2027 could shatter existing temperature records to become the hottest year in recorded history. It pointed to the continued momentum of global warming in the years ahead, expecting global temperatures to remain at or near record levels between 2026 and 2030.

Global warming is also expected to unfold unevenly across regions. Polar regions, particularly the Arctic, are projected to experience temperature increases well above the global average, while land areas will warm more rapidly than oceans.

Some regions are expected to receive increased precipitation, whereas others may witness a sharp decline in rainfall.

Precipitation is forecast to rise across Northern Europe, Alaska, and Siberia over the next five years, while the Amazon region -often described as the "lungs of the Earth”- could become significantly drier.

The report updates annual climate data; reviews observed climate conditions over the previous five years and provides regional forecasts for temperature and precipitation over the next five years.

It projects that the global near-surface temperature during the 2026-2030 period will range between 1.3°C and 1.9°C above the 1850-1900 average

In addition, the report assigns an 86% probability that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 will surpass the current record for the warmest year on record, a distinction presently held by 2024.

In a stark reminder of the risks posed by the climate crisis, the WMO report coincided with a record-breaking heat wave that swept across large parts of Europe, causing fatalities and prompting several European countries to impose restrictions and precautionary measures, including limits on outdoor work during peak heat hours.

These developments eloquently illustrate the magnitude of the challenge facing the international community and highlight the urgent need for an integrated institutional effort and an interconnected operational framework to address one of the defining issues of our time.