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Sterling Falls Against Dollar, Euro
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, June 1 (Petra) – The British pound weakened against the US dollar on Monday, falling 0.33 per cent to trade at $1.34105.
Against the euro, sterling remained relatively stable, edging down 0.02 per cent to €1.15523 during the same trading period.
//Petra// AK
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