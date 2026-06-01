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Sterling Falls Against Dollar, Euro

Sterling Falls Against Dollar, Euro


2026-06-01 12:39:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, June 1 (Petra) – The British pound weakened against the US dollar on Monday, falling 0.33 per cent to trade at $1.34105.

Against the euro, sterling remained relatively stable, edging down 0.02 per cent to €1.15523 during the same trading period.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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