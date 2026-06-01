Azerbaijan's SDG 7 Roadmap Opens New Chapter In Energy Transition - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) Roadmap opens a new stage in the energy transition, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, said at the 31st Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result of intensive work carried out for more than a year with the support of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) Roadmap has been prepared and finalized.

"This initiative was implemented to support Azerbaijan's efforts to expand accessible, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy supply for all, while strengthening its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The Roadmap was developed in close cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and UNESCAP and is considered an important milestone on the path to sustainable development of our country," he said.

Abdullayev noted that the document assessed Azerbaijan's achievements in the energy sector, identified existing opportunities and challenges, and also reflected priority policy measures that will guide the future stages of the energy transition.

"The roadmap also contributes to the implementation of Azerbaijan's national commitments under the Paris Agreement. At a time when our country is increasing its renewable energy capacity, creating green energy corridors, and expanding regional cooperation in cross-border electricity trade, this document will play a role as a reliable analytical basis for decision-making and long-term strategic planning," he stressed.

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