Azerbaijan's SDG 7 Roadmap Opens New Chapter In Energy Transition - Official
According to him, as a result of intensive work carried out for more than a year with the support of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) Roadmap has been prepared and finalized.
"This initiative was implemented to support Azerbaijan's efforts to expand accessible, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy supply for all, while strengthening its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The Roadmap was developed in close cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and UNESCAP and is considered an important milestone on the path to sustainable development of our country," he said.
Abdullayev noted that the document assessed Azerbaijan's achievements in the energy sector, identified existing opportunities and challenges, and also reflected priority policy measures that will guide the future stages of the energy transition.
"The roadmap also contributes to the implementation of Azerbaijan's national commitments under the Paris Agreement. At a time when our country is increasing its renewable energy capacity, creating green energy corridors, and expanding regional cooperation in cross-border electricity trade, this document will play a role as a reliable analytical basis for decision-making and long-term strategic planning," he stressed.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment