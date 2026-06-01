Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Role In Ensuring Regional And European Energy Security Increasing - Minister

Azerbaijan's Role In Ensuring Regional And European Energy Security Increasing - Minister


2026-06-01 12:39:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan's role in ensuring regional and European energy security is increasing through the development of green energy corridors, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 1st meeting of D-8 energy ministers within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan consistently pursues a balanced approach between energy security and energy transition, while simultaneously developing regional energy corridors-from oil and gas to electricity and green energy. At the same time, the country is becoming a strategic intercontinental energy and transport hub," he said.

Shahbazov noted that, thanks to strategic projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP, and TAP, Azerbaijan has long played a key role in ensuring regional and European energy security.

--

MENAFN01062026000187011040ID1111194661



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search