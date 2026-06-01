Azerbaijan's Role In Ensuring Regional And European Energy Security Increasing - Minister
"Azerbaijan consistently pursues a balanced approach between energy security and energy transition, while simultaneously developing regional energy corridors-from oil and gas to electricity and green energy. At the same time, the country is becoming a strategic intercontinental energy and transport hub," he said.
Shahbazov noted that, thanks to strategic projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP, and TAP, Azerbaijan has long played a key role in ensuring regional and European energy security.--
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