Azerbaijan's Role In Ensuring Regional And European Energy Security Increasing - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's role in ensuring regional and European energy security is increasing through the development of green energy corridors, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 1st meeting of D-8 energy ministers within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan consistently pursues a balanced approach between energy security and energy transition, while simultaneously developing regional energy corridors-from oil and gas to electricity and green energy. At the same time, the country is becoming a strategic intercontinental energy and transport hub," he said.

Shahbazov noted that, thanks to strategic projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP, and TAP, Azerbaijan has long played a key role in ensuring regional and European energy security.

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